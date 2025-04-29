How to cure diseases in Oblivion Remastered

Traveling through the area of Cyrodiil in Oblivion Remastered can be challenging at times, with all the obstacles. Furthermore, the area is filled with numerous diseases caused by the environment that can have a great impact on your character. There are multiple ways to cure diseases in the game — you can make a record of it by adding it to your journal by accessing the Active Effects.

The guide below will help you learn how to cure these diseases in the game.

Ways to cure diseases in Oblivion Remastered

Go inside a chapel in Cyrodiil to cure the diseases (Image via Bethesda Game Studios, Virtuos || YouTube/@GamerHeros)

One way to cure diseases in the game is by purchasing the Cure Disease spell. You can buy it by talking to a priest at the main chapel in Cyrodiil, and the spell automatically heals your character. To cast this spell, you have to get to the Journeyman level in Restoration.

Another way to cure diseases in the game is by getting the Cure Disease potion from an alchemist. You can get the potion by using any of the ingredients applicable at any alchemy skill level, such as:

Novice Apprentice Journeyman Clannfear Claws Elf Cup Cap Red Kelp Gas Bladder Mandrake Root Hunger Tongue Withering Moon Root Pulp Shepherd's Pie

What is the Wortcraft Practice

Wortcraft is a practice through which you can acquire alchemical ingredients to gain their magical effects rather than mixing them in potions. As the Cure Disease spell provides a similar effect, eating any of the following items along with the spell can also help you fight off the disease:

Clannfear Claws Mandrake Root Root Pulp Shepherd's Pie

It takes a longer amount of time to find this practice or gather these items regularly. There is also an easier way — find an Altar of the Nine inside chapels present in many places of Cyrodiil. You can go to pray here to get cured of all the diseases you are suffering from.

