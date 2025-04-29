How to potentially fix Oblivion Remastered stuck on loading screen bug

One common issue you may experience when launching Oblivion Remastered is the loading screen bug. While there could be numerous reasons behind this issue, it can be fixed easily. Moreover, it is expected to get resolved with upcoming patches from Bethesda.

Here are some reasons that might lead to this issue, alongside a few potential fixes to resolve it.

Note: The fixes mentioned here are workarounds and are not guaranteed to work for everyone. However, they are worth trying until Bethesda Softworks rolls out official patches.

Potential solutions for the stuck on loading screen bug in Oblivion Remastered

1) Run the game as an administrator

Running the game as an admin can often resolve the loading screen issue (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Running any app or game as an administrator helps ensure the software has enough resources allocated to function properly. Thus, it could fix the loading screen bug issue for you. Follow these steps:

Right-click on Oblivion Remastered.exe.

Select Properties .

. Under the Compatibility tab, select Run the program as an administrator .

tab, select . Now, choose Run this program in compatibility mode for and select Windows 8.

2) Refresh your GPU drivers

If you faced a game crash, there is a possibility that your GPU driver may have crashed too. While this can be fixed by simply restarting the PC, another method is by holding down Ctrl+Win+Shift+B. Then, restart the game to check if the loading screen bug still exists.

3) Delete the Nvidia plugin

At times, the Nvidia Plugin could also cause issues for some gamers while launching games. This can be fixed by performing these steps:

Open File Explorer and then go to this destination: C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Oblivion Remastered\Engine\Plugins\Marketplace

Delete the 'Nvidia' folder here.

Restart the game.

4) Update DirectX and Visual C++ Redistributables

Reinstall DirectX and Visual C++ Redistributables from these websites and check if the issue persists:

