Oblivion Remastered EULA Error: Possible reasons and how to fix, explored

Many players reportedly have faced issues like the Oblivion Remastered EULA Error, a pop-up that appears when downloading this game from Steam. The EULA, or End User License Agreement, states all the terms and conditions you must agree to before downloading the game from Steam. However, many users are facing issues since it did not appear on the screen when they tried downloading this game.

Ad

This article will explain some methods you can use to fix the Oblivion Remastered EULA Error and explain why this issue might happen.

What causes the Oblivion Remastered EULA Error?

The Oblivion Remastered EULA Error most likely happens due to a Steam bug (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

When players tried downloading Oblivion Remastered from Steam on their Windows PC or Steam Deck, the app showed a blank page instead of the EULA Agreement. This prevented many users from downloading the game since they could not click the “Accept” button at the end of the EULA doc.

Ad

Trending

While the real reason is still unknown, this error appears to be caused by a bug or a glitch in Steam itself, and not with the game. This is likely the case since only Steam users have faced this issue so far.

Also read: How to get Chillrend in Oblivion Remastered

Potential fixes for the Oblivion Remastered EULA Error

1) Restart Steam

The first method to solve this issue is to restart Steam and try downloading the game again. Since this issue is most likely a bug or a glitch, restarting Steam might solve it. However, we recommend clearing your download queue and updates so that no interferences can happen along with the improper installation of game files.

Ad

Also read: 4 essential Oblivion Remastered mods for better performance

2) Update Steam

How to update the Steam client (Image via Steam)

If the method above doesn’t solve the Oblivion Remastered EULA Error, you may be using an older, outdated version of Steam. Therefore, you must update your Steam client as soon as possible. Follow these steps to do so:

Ad

Open the Steam client.

Click on the Steam logo in the top-left corner of the screen.

in the top-left corner of the screen. Click on the Check for Steam Client updates option.

The Steam client should start automatically if there are any pending updates. After the update is complete, the app will restart automatically. After it’s done, try installing Oblivion Remastered.

Also read: Best Birthsigns to take in Oblivion Remastered

3) Scroll down and click the Accept button

Ad

Many people have posted answers on Reddit that the EULA Agreement does appear on the screen. A visual bug prevents it from being shown while the game is being downloaded.

However, you can still navigate this Agreement and scroll down to the bottom of it. When the Accept/Agree button pops up automatically after you reach the bottom of the page, click on it, and the download will start automatically as if the Oblivion Remastered EULA Error never happened.

Ad

To know more about Oblivion Remastered, check out these articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debamalya Mukherjee Debamalya is a Gaming Writer for Sportskeeda, specializing in writing news, guides, and other features about various games. He has over five years of experience and has been following the video game and esports industry since he started playing games on his mom's Nokia 3110.



He initially began his career as an academic writer before shifting to web content writing. He has worked for various tech and gaming websites, writing gaming and tech news and guides. He loves playing action-RPG games, being an expert in Souls-like and Metroidvania games.



In his free time, Debamalya also enjoys playing drums and listening to hip-hop and heavy metal music. Know More