Best Oblivion Remastered settings for RTX 5070 and 5070 Ti

Finding the best Oblivion Remastered settings for RTX cards can be time-consuming, as it can take a lot of tinkering with every setting. With so many options to choose from, getting the game running quickly will require some time investment before you can enjoy your journey through Cyrodil, since different areas of the game (like the open world) cause FPS drops in many configurations. Moreover, this game is made using Unreal Engine 5, which many will say causes performance issues across all games.
This article will state the best Oblivion Remastered settings for NVIDIA’s RTX 5070 and 5070 Ti graphics cards.
Note: Our recommended Oblivion Remastered settings will help you play this game at 1080p resolution and maintain a consistent frame rate above 60 FPS. However, feel free to experiment to find your preferred settings.
Best Oblivion Remastered settings for RTX 5070
Nvidia claims that the RTX 5070 is as powerful as the RTX 4090 from the last generation. As such, this new card holds up pretty well at 1080p, allowing you to play this game at Ultra settings with DLSS Quality. Moreover, you can play at 4K if you lower all the settings to a mix of medium and low.
Our recommended Oblivion Remastered settings for the RTX 5070 are:
General
- Window Mode: Fullscreen (Windowed if you wish to multitask)
- Display Resolution: 1920x1080 (1080p)
- V-Sync: On
- Frame Rate Limit: Uncapped
- Show FPS: Off (On if you wish to monitor performance)
- Show VRAM: Off (On if you wish to monitor performance)
- Brightness Intensity: 0 (default, change as per preference)
- FOV First Person: 75 (default, change as per preference)
- FOV 3rd Person: 75 (default, change as per preference)
- Motion Blur: Off (On by default, change as per preference)
- Screen Space Reflections: On
Quality
- Quality Level: Ultra
- View Distance Quality: Ultra
- Effects Quality: Ultra
- Foliage Quality: Ultra
- Shadow Quality: Ultra
- Global Illumination Quality: Ultra
- Texture Quality: Ultra
- Reflection Quality: Ultra
- Post-Processing Quality: Ultra
- Hair Quality: Ultra
- Cloth Quality: Ultra
- Lumen Hardware RT: Off
- Lumen Software RT Quality: Low
Advanced
- Anti-Aliasing: TSR
- Upscaling Technique: FSR
- Sharpness: 50
- Frame Generation: Off
- Upscaling Mode: Quality
Best Oblivion Remastered settings for RTX 5070 Ti
Since the RTX 5070 Ti is slightly better than the RTX 5070, the settings will remain identical. The only difference comes in changing the DLSS settings to Native AA from Quality, which will enhance the game visually. As such, our recommended Oblivion Remastered settings for the RTX 5070 Ti are:
General
- Window Mode: Fullscreen (Windowed if you wish to multitask)
- Display Resolution: 1920x1080 (1080p)
- V-Sync: On
- Frame Rate Limit: Uncapped
- Show FPS: Off (On if you wish to monitor performance)
- Show VRAM: Off (On if you wish to monitor performance)
- Brightness Intensity: 0 (default, change as per preference)
- FOV First Person: 75 (default, change as per preference)
- FOV 3rd Person: 75 (default, change as per preference)
- Motion Blur: Off (On by default, change as per preference)
- Screen Space Reflections: On
Quality
- Quality Level: Ultra
- View Distance Quality: Ultra
- Effects Quality: Ultra
- Foliage Quality: Ultra
- Shadow Quality: Ultra
- Global Illumination Quality: Ultra
- Texture Quality: Ultra
- Reflection Quality: Ultra
- Post-Processing Quality: Ultra
- Hair Quality: Ultra
- Cloth Quality: Ultra
- Lumen Hardware RT: Off
- Lumen Software RT Quality: Low
Advanced
- Anti-Aliasing: TSR
- Upscaling Technique: DLSS
- Sharpness: 50
- Frame Generation: Off
- Upscaling Mode: Native AA
- Nvidia Reflex: On + Boost
Overall, you can play Oblivion Remastered at Ultra settings with DLSS at Quality or Native AA at 1080p resolution on the RTX 5070 and 5070 Ti. Our recommended settings will help you play this game smoothly around 65-75 FPS, with some occasional stuttering due to Unreal Engine 5 shader loading issues. This is why we recommend keeping V-Sync on.
