Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti benchmarks: Performance in games, productivity apps, and more

The Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti was officially announced on January 6, 2025, at the CES 2025 event, along with other RTX 50-series GPUs. Nvidia believes the new GPU will deliver double the performance of its predecessor, the RTX 4070 Ti, and recently provided benchmarks to show that. These benchmarks were obtained from various many games and applications, including Hogwarts Legacy, Indiana Jones, Alan Wake 2, and more.

This article will go over the benchmarks and talk about how much of a performance improvement one can expect the new RTX 5070 Ti to offer.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions.

Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti specs

Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti specs (Image via Nvidia)

Before getting to the benchmarks of the RTX 5070 Ti, let's look at its specs to get a general idea of what this GPU is capable of.

Specifications Details Architecture Blackwell Shader cores 8960 RT cores 70 TMUs 280 ROPs 128 Base core clock speeds 2300 MHz Boost core clock speeds 2475 MHz Memory capacity 16 GB GDDR7 Memory bus width 256-bit Memory bandwidth 896.3 GB/s Manufacturing node 4nm Thermal design power (TDPs) 300 W Price $749

The new RTX 5070 Ti comes with higher shader cores, RT cores, more memory, and faster GDDR7 memory compared to its predecessor. These ensure the card offers a decent performance increase. Then, there's the gen-on-gen improvements from the Blackwell architecture, which further improves its performance.

The new RTX 5070 Ti also supports DLSS 4 Multi-Frame Generation, which can effectively quadruple the performance in supported games compared to the standard DLSS 3.5 Frame Generation.

Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti gaming benchmarks

Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti gaming benchmarks (Image via Nvidia)

When it comes to actual gaming benchmarks, Nvidia tested the RTX 5070 Ti in several popular titles, including Horizon Forbidden West, Resident Evil 4, Cyberpunk 2077, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Black Myth: Wukong, and more.

All these games, except Resident Evil 4 and Horizon Forbidden West, support DLSS 4. As such, the RTX 5070 Ti delivered double the performance compared to the RTX 4070 Ti in those titles, at least according to the new benchmarks provided by Nvidia.

However, the RTX 5070 Ti was only about 15 - 20% faster than the 4070 Ti in Resident Evil 4 and Horizon Forbidden West since they don't support DLSS 4. It's worth noting there's no indication regarding when these titles might support it.

Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti productivity and AI benchmarks

Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti productivity and AI benchmarks (Image via Nvidia)

The RTX 5070 Ti delivers a significant performance improvement in productivity and AI applications compared to the RTX 4070 Ti. It can even offer double the performance in 3D rendering applications, such as D5 Render, which takes advantage of DLSS 4. In flux.dev AI, the RTX 5070 Ti can deliver 3.7x the performance of the RTX 4070 Ti, thanks to its superior FP4 capabilities.

