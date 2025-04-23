Best Oblivion Remastered settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti and RTX 4070 Ti Super

The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti and 4070 Ti Super are high-end GPUs designed to play the latest video games at the highest settings. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered runs comfortably at UHD resolutions in these high-end GPUs from the last generation. Bethesda has remade the title from the ground up and bundled support for DLSS upscaling, frame generation, and ray tracing, making it easier to achieve high FPS even at 4K.

In this article, we have compiled the ideal settings combinations for the 4070 Ti and its refreshed sibling, the 4070 Ti Super. With this cheatsheet, you can quickly get started in the game.

Ideal Oblivion Remastered settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti

The RTX 4070 Ti can play The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered at 4K (Image via Bethesda)

The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti was introduced for premium 1440p gaming without compromises. It can do more than that, however, especially in not-so-demanding titles like The Elder Scrolls: Oblivion Remastered. We recommend running the game at 4K with the Ultra settings applied. You can set DLSS to the Quality preset to help maintain 60+ FPS consistently.

The recommended settings combination is as follows:

General

Window mode: Borderless

Borderless Display resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 Select monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Resolution scale: Auto

Auto V-sync: Off

Off Frame rate limit: Uncapped

Uncapped Show FPS: Off

Off Show VRAM: Off

Off Brightness intensity: 0

0 FOV 1st-person: 90

90 FOV 3rd-person: 90

90 Motion blur: Off

Off Screen space reflections: On

Quality

Quality level: Ultra

Ultra View distance quality: Ultra

Ultra Effects quality: Ultra

Ultra Foliage quality: Ultra

Ultra Shadow quality: Ultra

Ultra Global illumination quality: Ultra

Ultra Texture quality: Ultra

Ultra Reflection quality: Ultra

Ultra Post-processing quality: Ultra

Ultra Hair quality: Ultra

Ultra Cloth quality: Ultra

Ultra Lumen hardware RT: On

On Lumen hardware RT lighting mode: Medium

Medium Lumen software RT quality: Low

Advanced

Anti-aliasing: TSR

TSR Upscaling technique: DLSS

DLSS DLSS mode: Quality

Quality DLSS sharpness: 0

0 DLSS frame generation: Off

Off FSR 3 mode: Off

Off FSR 3 sharpness: 0

0 FSR 3 frame generation: Off

Off XeSS mode: Balanced

Balanced Nvidia Reflex: Disabled

Ideal Oblivion Remastered settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Super

The RTX 4070 Ti Super delivers smooth performance in Oblivion Remastered (Image via Bethesda)

The RTX 4070 Ti Super packs a tad more rendering prowess than its original sibling. This GPU can handle a bit more visual complexity thanks to the bumped-up core counts and VRAM speed. It leaves enough performance headroom to turn on ray tracing while still maintaining a smooth framerate. We recommend that ray tracing be set to the Medium preset, not to lose a ton of performance.

The recommended settings list is as follows:

General

Window mode: Borderless

Borderless Display resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 Select monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Resolution scale: Auto

Auto V-sync: Off

Off Frame rate limit: Uncapped

Uncapped Show FPS: Off

Off Show VRAM: Off

Off Brightness intensity: 0

0 FOV 1st-person: 90

90 FOV 3rd-person: 90

90 Motion blur: Off

Off Screen space reflections: On

Quality

Quality level: Ultra

Ultra View distance quality: Ultra

Ultra Effects quality: Ultra

Ultra Foliage quality: Ultra

Ultra Shadow quality: Ultra

Ultra Global illumination quality: Ultra

Ultra Texture quality: Ultra

Ultra Reflection quality: Ultra

Ultra Post-processing quality: Ultra

Ultra Hair quality: Ultra

Ultra Cloth quality: Ultra

Ultra Lumen hardware RT: On

On Lumen hardware RT lighting mode: Medium

Medium Lumen software RT quality: Low

Advanced

Anti-aliasing: TSR

TSR Upscaling technique: DLSS

DLSS DLSS mode: Quality

Quality DLSS sharpness: 0

0 DLSS frame generation: Off

Off FSR 3 mode: Off

Off FSR 3 sharpness: 0

0 FSR 3 frame generation: Off

Off XeSS mode: Balanced

Balanced Nvidia Reflex: Disabled

Overall, the RTX 4070 Ti and the 4070 Ti Super are some of the fastest GPUs ever made. With the above settings combinations applied, you can expect a smooth experience at 4K resolutions in Oblivion Remastered. The game isn't the most demanding on PC, which helps maintain the high resolution.

