Nvidia RTX 4080 Super vs RTX 4070 Ti Super: Which is the better gaming GPU in 2024?

The Nvidia RTX 4080 Super and RTX 4070 Ti Super are some of the highest-end graphics cards from Team Green today. These GPUs target high-resolution gaming at sky-high framerates and are priced at a hefty premium. Both cards are built with future-proofing in mind and can easily play the latest titles for years to come.

Choosing between the 4080 Super and the 4070 Ti Super can be a bit difficult while building a new PC. The difference between these cards isn't like a conventional 70 and 80-class GPU, which further complicates things. In this comparison guide, we will have a look at the on-paper specs and performance of the cards and try to answer which is the better alternative.

Both the RTX 4080 Super and RTX 4070 Ti Super are capable GPUs for high-res gaming

The new Nvidia RTX 4080 Super brings better price-to-performance to the table (Image via Nvidia)

The RTX 4080 Super and 4070 Ti Super are based on a similar architecture and were launched simultaneously at CES 2024. Before delving into the performance details of the graphics cards, let's review the on-paper specs to get an idea of what to expect.

Specs comparison

Both the RTX 4080 Super and RTX 4070 Ti Super are filled to the brim with the latest graphics hardware for superb gaming experiences. After the supercharged upgrade, the 70-class GPU has been shifted to the bigger AD103 GPU, which gives it some extra performance headroom.

The 4080 Super still dominates the GPU in terms of core counts. While the higher-end card bundles 10,240 CUDA cores, the 4070 Ti Super is limited to 8,448 cores. Moreover, the 80-class offering also has a lead in terms of Tensor and RT core counts. However, the cards share a similar 16 GB GDDR6X VRAM buffer.

Below is a side-by-side comparison between the specs lists of the two GPUs:

Nvidia RTX 4080 Super Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Super Graphics processor AD103 AD103 CUDA cores 10,240 8,448 Tensor cores 320 264 RT cores 80 3rd gen 66 3rd gen Memory size 16 GB 16 GB Memory type 256-bit GDDR6X 256-bit GDDR6X Max. boost clock 2,550 MHz 2,610 MHz TDP 320W 285W Price $999 $799

The biggest difference between the cards is their price points. While the 4070 Ti Super ships with a $799 tag, the 4080 Super will cost you $999. Both cards cost considerably high for a gaming GPU, but the 80-class one will drill a deeper hole in your pocket.

Performance comparison

The RTX 4070 Ti Super packs significant performance improvements from the 4070 Ti (Image via Nvidia)

The RTX 4080 Super has been designed to be faster than its 70-class equivalent, but the main question is: by how much? The GPU costs a $200 premium, and if it can't deliver significantly better performance marks, investing in the costlier card won't be quite worth it.

Below is a list of FPS metrics recorded by either GPU in some of the latest video games. These benchmarks have been sourced from the YouTube channel Testing Games.

Nvidia RTX 4080 Super Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Super Alan Wake 2 57 49 (-14%) Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 101 89 (-11.8%) Red Dead Redemption 2 153 133 (-13%) Hogwarts Legacy 79 67 (-10%) Avatar Frontiers of Pandora 86 73 (-15%) Microsoft Flight Simulator 111 104 (-6.3%) Starfield 90 80 (-11.1%) Forza Horizon 5 182 157 (-13.7%)

The 4080 Super beats the 70-class alternative consistently in every video game. However, the difference ranges between 10 and 15% in most titles at 1440p. At higher resolutions like 4K, the gap widens slightly, but the 4070 Ti Super isn't far behind in any of the latest titles.

Both graphics cards share a similar memory buffer, meaning artists and 3D renderers won't have a significant benefit with the 80-class GPU. Thus, if you are looking to save $200, the RTX 4070 Ti Super can prove to be a superb alternative to the costlier RTX 4080 Super.

However, if you have no budget constraints, consider splurging on the 80-class GPU. It will give you about 15% better performance across all video games and better future-proofing.

