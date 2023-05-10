5 best PC builds for RTX 4070 Ti

The RTX 4070 Ti was launched as a $800 RTX 3090 killer. The GPU was initially planned to be launched with the 4080 12 GB moniker. However, after massive backlash due to its $900 price tag and performance metrics, Nvidia "un-launched" the lower-end 80-class card and reintroduced it earlier this year with the current name.

Picking the best components for the 4070 Ti can be daunting. There are hundreds of motherboards, RAM sticks, cases, and coolers to choose from. Thus, those looking to hypercharge their gaming systems with Ada Lovelace-based cards might face some difficulties.

This guide lists some gaming PC components that, when paired with the 4070 Ti, will contribute to a well-balanced rig. From budget sub-$2000 builds to ultra-high-end systems, there's something for everyone down below.

RTX 4070 Ti-powered gaming PCs might get pricey

1) Budget build within $1600

The MSI MPG Gungnir 110R packs modern looks and performance in one (Image via MSI)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 7600

Motherboard: MSI PRO B650M-A WIFI M-ATX motherboard

RAM: OLOY Blade RGB 16 GB (2x 8 GB) DDR5 5600

Cooler: Deepcool AK400 WH air cooler

PSU: Corsair CX650M 650W 80+ Bronze semi-modular power supply

Storage: Western Digital SN750 NVMe M.2 2280 1 TB PCIe Gen 3

Video card: Nvidia Geforce RTX 4070 Ti FE

Case: MSI MPG Gungnir 110R

The Ryzen 5 7600 is a solid value-for-money chip. It packs the improved single-core performance of the latest Zen 4 architecture while being relatively affordable and easy to cool. A single-tower air cooler will suffice.

The chip doesn't bottleneck the RTX 4070 Ti and, thus, is a solid budget option. The CPU sits on the MSI PRO B650M-A motherboard, which isn't fancy but will get the job done.

We have opted for some inexpensive DDR5 RAM sticks, paired with the AK400 WH cooler and the Corsair CX650M 650W power supply. Storage is taken care of by an SN750 Gen3 1 TB SSD.

The build listed above will cost less than $1600. Although it's possible to cut a few more corners, that would take a toll on the potential of the graphics card.

2) High-end DDR4-based build within $1700

The Phanteks Eclipse P400A Digital (Image via Gamers Nexus/YouTube)

Processor: Intel Core i7 12700KF

Motherboard: MSI PRO Z690-A ATX motherboard

RAM: CORSAIR Vengeance RGB Pro 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4-3200

Cooler: Deepcool LS720 high-performance 360 mm AIO cooler

PSU: EVGA 850 BQ 80+ Bronze semi-modular power supply

Storage: Western Digital SN750 NVMe M.2 2280 1 TB PCIe Gen 3

Video card: Nvidia Geforce RTX 4070 Ti FE

Case: Phanteks Eclipse P400A Digital

The RTX 4070 Ti is a solid pair with the last-gen Core i7 processors. The 12700KF has been massively discounted following the launch of the Raptor Lake lineup, thereby making it a solid option for PC builders with some extra cash.

We have opted for the MSI PRO Z690-A motherboard, which, when paired with the K-series chip, will also let gamers overclock their Team Blue CPU to achieve even more performance out of the build.

Cooling is taken care of by the LS720 360mm liquid cooler. Power input is dealt by an 850W EVGA BQ-series PSU, which leaves some room for future upgrades. Our SSD recommendation remains the same: the SN570 1TB Gen 3.

The system sits inside the Phanteks Eclipse P400A Digital, which has been widely cited as one of the best cases one can buy.

4) Gaming-focused build within $2000

The Hyte Y60 is a great showcase chassis (Image via Newegg)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

Motherboard: ASRock X570 Phantom Gaming 4 ATX motherboard

RAM: CORSAIR Vengeance RGB Pro SL 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR4-3600

Cooler: Deepcool LS720 high-performance 360 mm AIO cooler

PSU: EVGA 850 BQ 80+ Bronze semi-modular power supply

Storage: Samsung 980 PRO Heatsink NVMe M.2 2280 1 TB PCIe Gen 4

Video card: Nvidia Geforce RTX 4070 Ti FE

Case: Hyte Y60

Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti-powered builds can get expensive pretty quickly, which is evident by this Ryzen 5000-powered rig. The 5800X3D has surprised us with its gaming prowess; it competes with the Zen 4-based X3D chips. Thus, when paired with the 4070 Ti, gamers can expect unparalleled performance in video games.

We have opted for the ASRock X570 Phantom Gaming 4 motherboard, which has established itself as the best-performing budget option, two Corsair Vengeance PRO 8 GB DDR4-3200 memory sticks, and a high-end Samsung 980 Pro 1 TB Gen 4 SSD.

The entire system sits inside the Hyte Y60, which continues to be one of the most visually pleasing showcase cases available in the market.

4) High-end DDR4-based build within $2200

The Fractal Design Meshify C (Image via Amazon)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 7900X

Motherboard: Gigabyte X670 AORUS Elite AX ATX motherboard

RAM: CORSAIR Vengeance RGB 32 GB (2 x 16GB) DDR5-5600

Cooler: Deepcool LT720 high-performance 360 mm AIO cooler

PSU: EVGA 850 BQ 80+ Bronze semi-modular power supply

Storage: Samsung 980 PRO Heatsink NVMe M.2 2280 2 TB PCIe Gen 4

Video card: Nvidia Geforce RTX 4070 Ti FE

Case: Fractal Design Meshify C

Ryzen 7000 CPUs have brought solid improvements in single-core performance, which, in turn, largely benefits the gaming experience. When paired with the RTX 4070 Ti, the Ryzen 9 7900X pushes out solid numbers in the latest AAA titles on the market.

We have opted for a high-end Gigabyte X670 Aorus Elite AX motherboard, and the chip is cooled by the DeepCool LT720 cooler. Power is delivered by the same EVGA 850 BQ PSU, and storage is handled by the Samsung 980 PRO 1TB Gen 4 SSD.

The gaming PC sits inside the Fractal Design Meshify C, which remains one of the safest bets even to this day.

5) No compromises build with the RTX 4070 Ti ($3000+)

The Lian Li PC-O11 Dynamic Evo (Image via Lian Li)

Processor: Intel Core i9 13900KS

Motherboard: MSI Z790 ACE E-ATX motherboard

RAM: Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB 64 GB (2x 32 GB) DDR5-5600

Cooler: Deepcool LT720 high-performance 360 mm AIO cooler

PSU: MSI A1000G PCIe 5 1000 W fully modular power supply

Storage: Samsung 980 PRO Heatsink NVMe M.2 2280 2 TB PCIe Gen 4

Video card: Nvidia Geforce RTX 4070 Ti FE

Case: Lian Li PC-O11 Dynamic Evo White

While pairing a Core i9 13900KS with an RTX 4070 Ti isn't ideal, it is possible to do so. We have opted for some top-of-the-line hardware for this build. The Intel flagship sits on the MSI Z790 ACE motherboard. The chip is cooled by the same DeepCool LT720 360mm cooler.

The system is powered by some pretty high-end Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB 64GB memory. Power is delivered by a PCIe 5-ready MSI A1000G power supply, while storage is handled by the Samsung 980 PRO SSD.

Choosing the perfect case for this rig was a bit difficult, but we finalized the Lian Li O11 Dynamic Evo White. Gamers just can't go wrong with a ton of customization options and signature looks.

