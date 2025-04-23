Best Oblivion Remastered settings for Steam Deck

Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is now out on Steam Deck and PC. Bethesda has optimized the game pretty well for PC, allowing gamers with budget hardware to have a balanced experience. However, players on the Deck need to fine-tune the graphics options to maintain stable framerates. The title supports FSR upscaling, which helps ease things on the Valve handheld.
In this article, we have listed the ideal graphics settings. With this list, you can quickly get started in Oblivion Remastered.
Ideal The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered graphics settings for Steam Deck
The Steam Deck doesn't bundle a ton of rendering potential. Its underlying RDNA 2 graphics hardware is getting old and is severely limited by the low power budget. To maintain 40-60 FPS in the title, you need a balance of Low to Medium settings in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered with upscaling turned on. The game, being a single-player RPG, doesn't need a very high framerate, which helps the Steam Deck's case.
We recommend turning off any demanding graphics settings such as Screen Space Reflections and ray tracing. FSR must be set to the Quality preset with frame generation turned on. This helps push the framerate close to the upper 50s in most parts of the game.
The recommended settings list for Oblivion Remastered is as follows:
General
- Window mode: Borderless
- Display resolution: 1280 × 800 (native)
- Select monitor: Steam Deck internal
- Resolution scale: 100 % (Auto can fluctuate too much on Deck)
- V-sync: Off
- Frame rate limit: 60 FPS
- Show FPS: On (handy for monitoring performance)
- Show VRAM: Off
- Brightness intensity: 0
- FOV 1st-person: 90
- FOV 3rd-person: 90
- Motion blur: Off
- Screen space reflections: Off
Quality
- Quality level: Custom
- View distance quality: Medium
- Effects quality: Medium
- Foliage quality: Low
- Shadow quality: Low
- Global illumination quality: Low
- Texture quality: Medium
- Reflection quality: Low
- Post-processing quality: Low
- Hair quality: Low
- Cloth quality: Low
- Lumen hardware RT: Off
- Lumen hardware RT lighting mode: Off
- Lumen software RT quality: Off
Advanced
- Anti-aliasing: TSR (Bethesda’s temporal AA)
- Upscaling technique: FSR
- DLSS mode: N/A (Deck doesn't support DLSS)
- DLSS sharpness: 0
- DLSS frame generation: Off
- FSR mode: Balanced
- FSR sharpness: 0
- FSR frame generation: Off
- XeSS mode: N/A
- Nvidia Reflex: Disabled
With the above settings applied, the Steam Deck can handle The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered reasonably well. However, keep your expectations in check. The game won't look its best with the quality settings turned down and FSR upscaling turned on. However, it is playable and good for getting a few hours in while you're away from the keyboard.