Best Oblivion Remastered settings for Steam Deck

Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is now out on Steam Deck and PC. Bethesda has optimized the game pretty well for PC, allowing gamers with budget hardware to have a balanced experience. However, players on the Deck need to fine-tune the graphics options to maintain stable framerates. The title supports FSR upscaling, which helps ease things on the Valve handheld.

In this article, we have listed the ideal graphics settings. With this list, you can quickly get started in Oblivion Remastered.

Ideal The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered graphics settings for Steam Deck

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered can run at 40-60 FPS on the Deck (Image via Amazon and Bethesda)

The Steam Deck doesn't bundle a ton of rendering potential. Its underlying RDNA 2 graphics hardware is getting old and is severely limited by the low power budget. To maintain 40-60 FPS in the title, you need a balance of Low to Medium settings in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered with upscaling turned on. The game, being a single-player RPG, doesn't need a very high framerate, which helps the Steam Deck's case.

We recommend turning off any demanding graphics settings such as Screen Space Reflections and ray tracing. FSR must be set to the Quality preset with frame generation turned on. This helps push the framerate close to the upper 50s in most parts of the game.

The recommended settings list for Oblivion Remastered is as follows:

General

Window mode: Borderless

Borderless Display resolution: 1280 × 800 (native)

1280 × 800 (native) Select monitor: Steam Deck internal

Steam Deck internal Resolution scale: 100 % (Auto can fluctuate too much on Deck)

100 % (Auto can fluctuate too much on Deck) V-sync: Off

Off Frame rate limit: 60 FPS

60 FPS Show FPS: On (handy for monitoring performance)

On (handy for monitoring performance) Show VRAM: Off

Off Brightness intensity: 0

0 FOV 1st-person: 90

90 FOV 3rd-person: 90

90 Motion blur: Off

Off Screen space reflections: Off

Quality

Quality level: Custom

Custom View distance quality: Medium

Medium Effects quality: Medium

Medium Foliage quality: Low

Low Shadow quality: Low

Low Global illumination quality: Low

Low Texture quality: Medium

Medium Reflection quality: Low

Low Post-processing quality: Low

Low Hair quality: Low

Low Cloth quality: Low

Low Lumen hardware RT: Off

Off Lumen hardware RT lighting mode: Off

Off Lumen software RT quality: Off

Advanced

Anti-aliasing: TSR (Bethesda’s temporal AA)

TSR (Bethesda’s temporal AA) Upscaling technique: FSR

FSR DLSS mode: N/A (Deck doesn't support DLSS)

N/A (Deck doesn't support DLSS) DLSS sharpness: 0

0 DLSS frame generation: Off

Off FSR mode: Balanced

Balanced FSR sharpness: 0

0 FSR frame generation: Off

Off XeSS mode: N/A

N/A Nvidia Reflex: Disabled

With the above settings applied, the Steam Deck can handle The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered reasonably well. However, keep your expectations in check. The game won't look its best with the quality settings turned down and FSR upscaling turned on. However, it is playable and good for getting a few hours in while you're away from the keyboard.

