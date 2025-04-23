  • home icon
  • Gaming Tech
  • Best Oblivion Remastered settings for Steam Deck

Best Oblivion Remastered settings for Steam Deck

By Arka Mukherjee
Modified Apr 23, 2025 17:29 GMT
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered runs well on the Steam Deck (Image via Amazon and Bethesda)
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered runs well on the Steam Deck (Image via Amazon and Bethesda)

Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is now out on Steam Deck and PC. Bethesda has optimized the game pretty well for PC, allowing gamers with budget hardware to have a balanced experience. However, players on the Deck need to fine-tune the graphics options to maintain stable framerates. The title supports FSR upscaling, which helps ease things on the Valve handheld.

Ad

In this article, we have listed the ideal graphics settings. With this list, you can quickly get started in Oblivion Remastered.

Ideal The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered graphics settings for Steam Deck

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered can run at 40-60 FPS on the Deck (Image via Amazon and Bethesda)
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered can run at 40-60 FPS on the Deck (Image via Amazon and Bethesda)

The Steam Deck doesn't bundle a ton of rendering potential. Its underlying RDNA 2 graphics hardware is getting old and is severely limited by the low power budget. To maintain 40-60 FPS in the title, you need a balance of Low to Medium settings in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered with upscaling turned on. The game, being a single-player RPG, doesn't need a very high framerate, which helps the Steam Deck's case.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

We recommend turning off any demanding graphics settings such as Screen Space Reflections and ray tracing. FSR must be set to the Quality preset with frame generation turned on. This helps push the framerate close to the upper 50s in most parts of the game.

The recommended settings list for Oblivion Remastered is as follows:

General

  • Window mode: Borderless
  • Display resolution: 1280 × 800 (native)
  • Select monitor: Steam Deck internal
  • Resolution scale: 100 % (Auto can fluctuate too much on Deck)
  • V-sync: Off
  • Frame rate limit: 60 FPS
  • Show FPS: On (handy for monitoring performance)
  • Show VRAM: Off
  • Brightness intensity: 0
  • FOV 1st-person: 90
  • FOV 3rd-person: 90
  • Motion blur: Off
  • Screen space reflections: Off
Ad

Quality

  • Quality level: Custom
  • View distance quality: Medium
  • Effects quality: Medium
  • Foliage quality: Low
  • Shadow quality: Low
  • Global illumination quality: Low
  • Texture quality: Medium
  • Reflection quality: Low
  • Post-processing quality: Low
  • Hair quality: Low
  • Cloth quality: Low
  • Lumen hardware RT: Off
  • Lumen hardware RT lighting mode: Off
  • Lumen software RT quality: Off

Advanced

  • Anti-aliasing: TSR (Bethesda’s temporal AA)
  • Upscaling technique: FSR
  • DLSS mode: N/A (Deck doesn't support DLSS)
  • DLSS sharpness: 0
  • DLSS frame generation: Off
  • FSR mode: Balanced
  • FSR sharpness: 0
  • FSR frame generation: Off
  • XeSS mode: N/A
  • Nvidia Reflex: Disabled
Ad

With the above settings applied, the Steam Deck can handle The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered reasonably well. However, keep your expectations in check. The game won't look its best with the quality settings turned down and FSR upscaling turned on. However, it is playable and good for getting a few hours in while you're away from the keyboard.

About the author
Arka Mukherjee

Arka Mukherjee

Twitter icon

Arka’s journey as a tech journalist took root in his educational background as a computer science undergraduate. Gathering valuable experience from YT Times, Quoramarketing.com, Games Bap, and Outscal, Arka now produces top-notch content for the Gaming Tech division of Sportskeeda.

Drawing inspiration from the likes of Buildzoid and Gamers Nexus, Arka relies on thorough testing and in-depth research of the latest hardware to ensure the delivery of authentic information in his articles. His genre expertise has also led him to work with tech giants such as Dell, Logitech, AMD, Nvidia, and more, where he reviewed their latest hardware.

While he delves into language modeling in his free time, he also finds time for gaming. His go-to genre is single-player games, but he often revisits Conflict: Desert Storm I and II, the former being the game that prompted him to undertake the journey he’s enjoying today. If he ever got a chance to drop into a game Jumanji-style, it would have to be Mafia: Definitive Edition.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Abhipsito Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications