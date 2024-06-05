DLSS 3 vs FSR 3 frame generation: Which is best?

AMD is truly stepping up their game and a DLSS 3 vs FSR 3 frame generation comparison would be a great one. DLSS was released in early 2019 while AMD FSR was released in 2021. For the longest time, DLSS was far ahead in almost every aspect, but with time and updates, AMD kept getting better to the point where the differences were minute.

This article aims to break down the differences between the two and see which one has the better image-rendering technology in the DLSS 3 vs FSR 3 frame generation comparison.

DLSS 3 vs FSR 3 frame generation: What are the major differences?

To get a better idea about the DLSS 3 vs FSR 3 comparison, we need to look into the key differences between the two. Both technologies use slightly different approaches to upscaling and frame generation. They both use AI-powered frame generation and anti-aliasing to improve the image quality.

To put it simply, frame generation uses AI to add a frame in between two frames, essentially improving the overall FPS. Here are some of the fields they differ:

Upscaling Approach

Though FSR looks great, DLSS manages to retain better image quality when upscaling (Image via YouTube/Vex)

DLSS 3: It uses a smoother approach that focuses on retaining complex object details. It fully utilizes the Tensor cores and ray accelerators on the RTX 40 series graphics cards to produce the best image quality possible.

FSR 3: It utilizes a more aggressive sharpening filter which produces sharper and more detailed lines. This, however, can result in aliasing and pixelation in some cases.

Frame Generation

FG on the FSR produces better framerates but has lower quality compared to DLSS (Image via YouTube/ Mostly Positive Reviews)

DLSS 3: It can generate frames between existing ones, boosting performance by 2-3x on average. This technology is more effective at reconstructing vegetation and shadows. It generally produces good framerates but is sometimes lower than FSR.

FSR 3: It also generates frames between existing ones, but its performance gains are similar to or higher than DLSS 3. FSR 3 is good at retaining detail, especially in scenes with complex textures. Thus, it manages to produce relatively higher frames, but slightly lacks in quality as it looks more jagged.

Output Image Quality

DLSS manages to render a slightly better image quality (Image via YouTube/Vex)

DLSS 3: It produces a cleaner image with more detail but fewer artifacts. It is better at preserving intricate edges and thin objects. While it puts up a slightly lower FPS compared to FSR, it manages to retain image quality and looks significantly better.

FSR 3: It produces a sharper image with lesser detail and can suffer from aliasing and pixelation. It is better at retaining the texture detail of coarse objects.

All in all, we see some contrasting differences in this part of the DLSS 3 vs FSR 3 comparison. However, it's largely very minute details that many gamers won't even notice. Of course, there are more obvious elements like the better quality on DLSS and higher FPS on FSR, but other than that, other details are very hard to notice.

DLSS 3 vs FSR 3 frame generation: Supported Hardware

In terms of supported hardware in the DLSS 3 vs FSR 3 comparison, AMD clearly takes the win as FSR works pretty much on any platform and is accessible to all GPUs. The same can't be said about Nvidia though. Nvidia limits DLSS support to its RTX cards alone.

Moreover, DLSS 3 is only available on RTX 40 series graphics cards whereas FSR 3 is accessible to all cards, and will run if your hardware supports it. FSR also works on Intel-integrated graphics, which is huge.

DLSS 3: Nvidia DLSS 3 Frame Generation: DLSS 3 Frame Generation is supported on Nvidia's RTX 40-series GPUs and requires a compatible Nvidia GPU to function. It is also not compatible with AMD GPUs. Moreover, frame generation is only available on DLSS 3.

FSR 3: FSR 3 Frame Generation is supported on AMD GPUs starting from the RX 5000 series and up. It is also compatible with Nvidia GPUs, but only if the game is optimized for FSR 3 and the Nvidia GPU meets the minimum requirements. Its more open architecture allows for easier integration into game engines, potentially leading to broader game support in the future.

DLSS 3 vs FSR 3 frame generation: Performance

FSR manages to put up greater framerates compared to DLSS (Image via YouTube/Deity Gaming Power)

When speaking of performance in the DLSS 3 vs FSR 3 comparison, FSR 3 manages to deliver lower latency compared to DLSS 3. However, despite having a lower latency, the difference isn't all that massive and is pretty much not noticeable.

Nvidia DLSS 3 is only available on the RTX 40 series cards, so you really don't have access to the superior image quality. However, Nvidia is pretty much at a loss here, because regardless of whether you own the RTX 40 series cards or not, you can still get better image quality with FSR 3 due to its wide compatibility.

Frame Generation

DLSS 3: DLSS 3 frame-gen is known for its high-quality image rendering. It uses deep learning to generate frames that are highly detailed and visually appealing. This results in a more immersive gaming experience with minimal visual artifacts.

FSR 3: FSR 3 frame-gen, while capable of generating high-quality images, is not as effective as DLSS 3 in terms of image quality. It can struggle to reconstruct detailed images, leading to aliasing and other visual issues.

Framerates

Both technologies can significantly boost frame rates by generating intermediate frames. FSR 3 often delivers slightly higher frame rates due to its lower processing overhead compared to DLSS 3.

When comparing DLSS 3 vs FSR 3, this is where it gets subjective. FSR 3 might deliver higher frame rates and potentially sharper details, but DLSS 3 can sometimes produce superior image quality, particularly in textures and complex scenes. The choice comes down to what you prefer.

DLSS 3 vs FSR 3 frame generation: Which is best?

The best frame-generating technology in this DLSS 3 vs FSR 3 comparison would be a tough choice. You see, currently, both DLSS and FSR are extremely capable technologies.

However, AMD FSR is rapidly improving and it is only a matter of time before FSR surpasses DLSS in terms of frame generation. This might lead you to question which graphics card should you go for. As discussed, FSR runs on all platforms and is not GPU-limited, whereas DLSS is.

Both DLSS and FSR frame generation produce great visuals and look almost equally good in some games. While FSR frame gen puts up greater framerates, it produces a shimmering effect and lacks the quality seen on Nvidia DLSS.

DLSS has a slightly lower FPS but looks significantly better and offers smoother frame generation, compared to the choppy or jagged edges on the FSR frame-gen. Therefore, if picking up extra FPS with the FSR 3 is worth the loss of graphical fidelity, go for it.

Thus, based on the DLSS 3 vs FSR 3 comparison, we see that Nvidia needs to step up its game, whether it be in terms of compatibility or terms of higher framerates. Currently, the only reason to hold on to your Nvidia GPUs would be the quality as AMD still needs to work on it. In short, FSR 3 manages to get higher framerates, but DLSS 3 still produces better image quality.

