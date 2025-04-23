The best Archer build in Oblivion Remastered is essential for players who wish to specialize in long-range combat. The release of the remastered version on April 22 has taken the gaming community by storm, with players trying to figure out the best build for each class.

Having said that, this article will provide the best Archer build in Oblivion Remastered, helping you master this particular class on your journey.

Archer build in Oblivion Remastered explored

The Archer class in Oblivion Remastered has been designed for players who wish to specialize in ranged combat. You will mostly be using bows and arrows as your primary weapon, meaning stealth and marksman attributes are your best bet. Therefore, selecting the correct race and birthsign is particularly important.

Archer class in Oblivion Remastered (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Bethesda Softworks)

Furthermore, you should also focus on upgrading the proper weapon and skills if you wish to master this class and dominate enemies during the difficult portions of your journey.

Having said that, let us now have a look at the best Archer build in Oblivion Remastered.

Class: Archer

Archer Race: Wood Elf (Bosmer) (+5 Marksman, +5 Sneak, +10 Acrobatics)

Wood Elf (Bosmer) (+5 Marksman, +5 Sneak, +10 Acrobatics) Birthsign: The Thief (+10 Agility, +10 Luck, +10 Speed)

The Thief (+10 Agility, +10 Luck, +10 Speed) Specialization: Stealth (best option to remain hidden from enemies and strike from a distance)

Stealth (best option to remain hidden from enemies and strike from a distance) Attributes: Agility, Endurance, Speed (increases your sneak ability while also focusing on your movement and damage output)

Agility, Endurance, Speed (increases your sneak ability while also focusing on your movement and damage output) Major Skills - Marksman (increases damage and precision), Sneak (increases stealth), Athletics (increases maneuverability)

Marksman (increases damage and precision), Sneak (increases stealth), Athletics (increases maneuverability) Minor Skills - Light Armor (best for keeping your agility intact), Acrobatics (increases agility), Restoration (increases healing), Armorer (improves enchanted armor capabilities)

Light Armor (best for keeping your agility intact), Acrobatics (increases agility), Restoration (increases healing), Armorer (improves enchanted armor capabilities) Weapon: Daedric Bow and Arrow (highest damaging bow and arrows in the game, slightly heavy)

Daedric Bow and Arrow (highest damaging bow and arrows in the game, slightly heavy) Armor: Elven Armor (light armor to improve defense and agility)

Elven Armor (light armor to improve defense and agility) Faction: The Thieves Guild (focuses on stealth, lootpicking, and pickpocketing)

The Thieves Guild (focuses on stealth, lootpicking, and pickpocketing) Trainer: Pinarus Inventius

This covers everything you need to know about the best Archer build in Oblivion Remastered. As an Archer, you will mostly benefit from developing your stealth and agility attributes in the game, as these will help you work around your weakened defense with light armor.

It is also highly advisable to keep an eye on your Marksman skill, as it will allow you to be effective in battle even from longer distances.

