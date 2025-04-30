Best Stealth-Mage build in Oblivion Remastered

A Stealth-Mage build in Oblivion Remastered is designed for those who primarily want a sneak build but enjoy the occasional use of spells. They also make excellent support characters with the correct spells, making them incredibly useful in battle.

Here is a detailed overview of the best Stealth-Mage build in Oblivion Remastered.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's personal opinion.

Best Race, Birthsign, and Class

Race: Wood Elf

Wood Elf is the best race to pick for a Stealth-Mage build in Oblivion Remastered, as they provide bonus stats to Stealth, which is extremely helpful for this build.

Birthsign: The Apprentice

You receive 100 bonus points to your Magicka attribute, but a 100% weakness against Magic. However, this weakness can be avoided if your Stealth build is strong enough.

Class: The Mage

The Mage class in Oblivion Remastered (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Bethesda Softworks)
The Mage class in Oblivion Remastered (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Bethesda Softworks)

This is the favored class for all spell-based builds in Oblivion Remastered.

Major skills

  • Alchemy: For crafting potions and poisons to help you in the field.
  • Conjuration: Master summoning spells for dire situations.
  • Illusion: Best for stealth builds as it helps with invisibility and also tricking enemies in broad daylight.
  • Sneak: Another must-have for stealth builds. Also provides the “Sneak Attack” ability.
  • Acrobatics: Improved maneuverability while sneaking around.

Minor skills to use on the side

  • Security: Great for lockpicking and gaining extra loot.
  • Restoration: Important skill to learn if you are going for a support build.

Best early-game gear to use

  • Cuirass of Cataclysm (Light)
  • Wabbajack

Best late-game gear to use

  • Birthright of Astalon light armor
  • Mage’s Staff of Paralysis

Best spells to use

  • Absorb Attribute - Agility: Transfers 5 agility points from the target to the caster for 20 seconds. Great for escaping difficult situations.
  • Absorb skill - Illusion: Transfers 5 agility points from the target to the caster for 10 seconds. Great for stealth builds.
  • Cloak - Get 75% concealed for 30 seconds. Must-have for a Stealth-Mage build.
  • Debilitate - Paralyze a target for 3 seconds.
  • Eyes of Midnight - Allows you to see in the dark for 30 seconds.
  • Fearful Gaze - Increase the chances of a creature fleeing for 30 seconds.
Best potions to keep on hand

  • Night-Eye
  • Chameleon
  • Detect Life
  • Invisibility
  • Chameleon, Fortify Health, Fortify Magicka

Pros and cons of the Stealth-Mage build in Oblivion Remastered

The Stealth-Mage build in Oblivion Remastered is one of the best support builds in the game. It allows you to explore, loot, and progress easily without having to engage in difficult fights. Moreover, your prowess over Magic enables you to deal with challenging situations, if any.

The biggest drawback of the Stealth-Mage build in Oblivion Remastered is your offensive capability. Since your focus will be on building your Sneak and Magic skills, your combat skills could be lacking, making you weak when engaging in direct fights.

