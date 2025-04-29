Oblivion Remastered: How to increase carry weight (console command)

The Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion Remastered flaunts a perilous adventure across the lands of Cyrodil. As such, players will no doubt encounter a variety of exciting loot and items across the game's various quests and dungeons. With a vast open world out there to explore, being over-encumbered is inevitable due to limited carry weight.
While players can increase their carry capacity via in-game means, console commands allow players on PC to increase the limit to as high as they want. Here's how to do it in Oblivion Remastered.
How to increase carry weight in Oblivion Remastered via console commands
Being overencumbered will slow down the player character's movement, often reducing it to a crawl or making them stationary if the weight is too much. It can be annoying if players have the habit of picking up everything that isn't nailed down to be sold. Using console commands to increase weight capacity can help overcome this issue.
It should go without saying that console commands only work on PC. Additionally, since these are a type of cheat, using these commands will disable achievements across the save file that they are used in. To open the debug console, simply press the Tilde (~) button on the keyboard to bring up the type field to enter the command. Here is the code for increasing the carry capacity:
- player.forceav encumbrance -X
Note that "X" here refers to a numerical value to be manually entered. So, choosing the value "500" will make the command look like this:
- player.forceav encumbrance -500
This also means that it is not possible for players to have an infinite carry capacity in the latest remaster of The Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion. However, that can be mitigated to an extent by choosing a high enough value to fit their needs. With that done, players can store as many items as they reasonably can in their inventory without being weighed down.
Oblivion Remastered is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms. It is also on the Xbox Game Pass subscription service as a day one launch title.
