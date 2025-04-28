Does Gustave die in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33?

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has quickly become one of the most talked-about RPGs of 2025. One of the most important questions that might be raised amongst the players would be related to the fate of Gustave, one of the game's main characters. Unfortunately, Gustave dies in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.
For those curious about the intricate storyline, here's a concise overview of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and how Gustave dies.
Note: This article contains major spoilers for the game. Read at your own risk.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
How did Gustave die in Obscur: Expedition 33?
The game is set on the isolated island of Lumière, which is plagued by the Gommage, a ritual that decides the fate of its citizens. Each year, a mysterious entity called the Paintress paints a number on a monolith, and all citizens of that age vanish. This tradition has persisted for 67 years, with the age threshold decreasing annually, which worries the citizens of the island.
Gustave, a dedicated engineer and the protagonist of the game, has only a year left to live. Motivated by the loss of his former lover Sophie, he joins Expedition 33 alongside his foster sister Maelle and a few other people, aiming to end the deadly cycle.
Unfortunately, tragedy strikes early on in the game. After a devastating ambush by Renoir, a commander who turned into the antagonist, Gustave is killed at the end of Act 1. This loss deeply affects the other members of Expedition 33 and would likely come as a shock to the majority of the players, as everyone probably thought he was the main protagonist.
As the story progresses, players uncover layers of truths about the Paintress, the origins of the Gommage, and the relationships between the characters. Act 2 ends with defeating the Paintress. However, her death reveals that she was not the true source of the Gommage. Instead, the ritual was a protective measure against Renoir's intentions.
The third and final act has two endings: Choose between Maelle (Alicia) or Verso. While both of these conclude the game quite interestingly, neither revives Gustave — they simply decide the fate of the Canvas.
Here are some more articles related to the game:
- How does the break system work in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33?
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Deluxe Edition bonus rewards explored
- How to unlock the Endless Tower in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.