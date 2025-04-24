Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Deluxe Edition is one of the multiple versions of the game on sale. The turn-based dark fantasy RPG title follows the lead members of the titular Expedition 33 on their quest to stop a mysterious entity known as The Paintress. With only a year left to live, they must defeat various supernatural monstrosities to cross the sea and reach her.

Ad

Players can buy numerous Editions of the game. This article focuses on the Deluxe Edition and all its bonuses.

Note: The Deluxe Version of the game is only available for digital platforms.

Exploring the additional items you get with Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Deluxe Edition

Deluxe Edition gives you a good choice of unique cosmetic items (Image via Kepler Interactive)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Deluxe Edition is available for $59.99. Those who purchase it will get the following items:

Ad

Trending

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Base Game

The “Flowers” Collection

“Clair” - A custom outfit for Maelle

“Obscur” - A custom outfit for Gustave

The Flowers Collection

The Flowers Collection refers to six outfits for all the playable characters inside Expedition 33, namely:

Gustave

Lune

Maelle

Sciel

Monoco

Verso

These six outfits will be similar to each other, feeling more like thematic uniforms for the entire party. However, minor differences will be there to make the suits fit the character better.

Ad

Furthermore, these outfits will feature an alternate, darker variation titled "Gommage." Thus, you'll be getting two sets of costumes for your entire party. Furthermore, they will also come with matching haircut styles, which you can apply to the group members.

Clair and Obscur Outfits

Clair is a custom white outfit for Maelle only. It has unique ornamentations and gives off a rich impression. Obscur, on the other hand, is a costume exclusive to Gustave. It is completely black, feeling like a counterpart to Maelle's.

Ad

These are all the additional items players will get alongside the base game itself when purchasing the Deluxe Edition of the game.

It is important to note here that if you already have the Standard version of the game, you can upgrade it to the Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Deluxe Edition by spending $10.99.

Check out our other articles on the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Meet Soni Meet Soni is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering the sphere of single-player games, with a focus on linear games. Currently in the second year of his BA degree, he has always been passionate about film, music, anime, and sketching, and added gaming to that list after being spellbound by the first Metal Gear Solid game.



When it comes to industry influences, he looks up to streamer MoistCrit1kal for his engagement with the goings-on in gaming as a whole while playing and reviewing games. And while he prefers single-player games, he keeps tabs on Valorant tournaments and the ALGS, follows teams such as 100 Thieves, Paper Rex, and Sentinels, and is always up for some Overwatch or Fortnite with his friends. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.