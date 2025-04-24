Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Deluxe Edition is one of the multiple versions of the game on sale. The turn-based dark fantasy RPG title follows the lead members of the titular Expedition 33 on their quest to stop a mysterious entity known as The Paintress. With only a year left to live, they must defeat various supernatural monstrosities to cross the sea and reach her.
Players can buy numerous Editions of the game. This article focuses on the Deluxe Edition and all its bonuses.
Note: The Deluxe Version of the game is only available for digital platforms.
Exploring the additional items you get with Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Deluxe Edition
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Deluxe Edition is available for $59.99. Those who purchase it will get the following items:
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Base Game
- The “Flowers” Collection
- “Clair” - A custom outfit for Maelle
- “Obscur” - A custom outfit for Gustave
The Flowers Collection
The Flowers Collection refers to six outfits for all the playable characters inside Expedition 33, namely:
- Gustave
- Lune
- Maelle
- Sciel
- Monoco
- Verso
These six outfits will be similar to each other, feeling more like thematic uniforms for the entire party. However, minor differences will be there to make the suits fit the character better.
Furthermore, these outfits will feature an alternate, darker variation titled "Gommage." Thus, you'll be getting two sets of costumes for your entire party. Furthermore, they will also come with matching haircut styles, which you can apply to the group members.
Clair and Obscur Outfits
Clair is a custom white outfit for Maelle only. It has unique ornamentations and gives off a rich impression. Obscur, on the other hand, is a costume exclusive to Gustave. It is completely black, feeling like a counterpart to Maelle's.
These are all the additional items players will get alongside the base game itself when purchasing the Deluxe Edition of the game.
It is important to note here that if you already have the Standard version of the game, you can upgrade it to the Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Deluxe Edition by spending $10.99.
