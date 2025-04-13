  • home icon
Is Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 coming to Nintendo Switch and Switch 2?

By Siddharth Wadhwan
Modified Apr 13, 2025 19:32 GMT
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is a few days away from release (Image via Kepler Interactive)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is only a few days away from launch, and the gaming community is hyped up for its release. This RPG has been one of the most anticipated titles of 2025, and players can't wait to get their hands on it.

The title's turn-based mechanics and vibrant art style are the key features that gamers are looking forward to enjoying on their preferred console. This raises the question of which systems the title is launching on and whether the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 will get it on their platform.

Unfortunately, the RPG is not being released on any Nintendo consoles, from what we know so far.

Platforms where players can play Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

The Nintendo Switch 2 is releasing on June 5, 2025 (Image via Nintendo)
The Nintendo Switch 2 is releasing on June 5, 2025 (Image via Nintendo)

The game will be released on April 24, 2025, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The launch is focusing only on the current generation consoles, which means that the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One are being left out of the release window. The same case is for the Nintendo Switch and the Switch 2, which might upset many fans who were looking forward to playing this game on these handhelds.

While no particular reason has been mentioned as to why Nintendo is being left out of the release, it is possible that the hardware of the Switch and its sequel are not powerful enough to handle the huge scope of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. This, however, is just a speculation, as the real reason has not been confirmed by the publishers of the game.

What is Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 about?

The game is a turn-based RPG (Image via Kepler Interactive)
The game is a turn-based RPG (Image via Kepler Interactive)

The narrative revolves around eight people on an adventure to stop the Paintress, a being who has the power to murder any individual by making their portrait in the sky. This turn-based RPG uses a timing mechanic that lets gamers dish out increased damage if they correctly time their button presses.

While most RPGs seem to ditch the turn-based combat, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 embraces it and adds its own flair of timing-based attacks to stand out. As such, it's not surprising that many have been looking forward to its release.

Edited by Niladri Roy
