Clair Obscur Expedition 33: Release date, platforms, and system requirements revealed

Clair Obscur Expedition 33 is an upcoming turn-based combat title that will be released worldwide on April 24, 2025. It's one of the most anticipated games of this year. The story is inspired by Belle Époque France and will let you battle multiple unique enemies. But what are the various platforms that Clair Obscur Expedition 33 will be released on?

Clair Obscur Expedition 33 will launch on all next-gen consoles, including PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5. Unfortunately, it will not be released on the previous generation of consoles like PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

That said, if you are looking forward to playing the game on PC, read further to learn Clair Obscur Expedition 33's system requirements.

System requirements to run Clair Obscur Expedition 33

You will need atleast 8GB RAM to play this game (Image via Kepler Interactive)

Clair Obscur Expedition 33's system requirements show that it won't require a very beefy card - a GTX 1660 or RX 5600 XT will be enough. The recommended card, however, is a RTX 3070 or RX 6800 XT or above. As far as the memory is concerned, you will need atleast 8GB RAM. For the best performance however, 16GB RAM is suggested.

Minimum system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 6 GB / AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT 6 GB / Intel Arc A380 6 GB

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 55 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD required. Minimum specs allow for 1080p 30FPS low settings gameplay.

Recommended system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 11

Processor: Intel Core i7-12700K / AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8 GB / AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT 16 GB

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 55 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD required. Recommended specs allow for 1080p 60FPS high settings gameplay.

