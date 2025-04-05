How to pre-order Clair Obscur: Expedition 33? Prices and editions explored

You can now pre-order Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 to add the game to your library ahead of its official release on April 24, 2025. The upcoming RPG is one of the most-anticipated releases of the year, with many wanting to experience the artistic world inspired by Belle Époque France. The game is offered in two editions, each coming with a different set of content.
This article will go over the process of how you can pre-order Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.
How to pre-order Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Sandfall Interactive's upcoming RPG, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, is set to release later this month on April 24, 2025. Before the release, you can pre-order the game and add it to your library. Here is how you can do so for all platforms.
PlayStation 5
- Head to the PlayStation Store on your PS console.
- Search for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.
- Click on pre-purchase, after which you will be directed to the payment page
- Complete the payment procedure.
- Once payment is complete, the game will be added to your library.
Xbox Series X/S
- Head to the Xbox Store on your console.
- Search for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.
- Pre-purchase the game.
- Proceed to checkout.
- Once you complete the payment, the game will be added to your library.
Windows (Steam)
- Open Steam and search for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.
- Open the game's page and add it to your cart.
- Check out and complete your payment.
- The game will appear in your library once the payment is completed.
Windows (Epic Games Store)
- Open the Epic Games Store using either a browser or the launcher.
- Search for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.
- Click on pre-purchase and complete the transaction.
- Once you complete the payment, the game will appear in your library.
All editions of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Kepler Interactive offers two editions for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Here is what each edition contains.
Standard ($44.99 at 10% off for pre-ordering)
- Base Game
Deluxe ($53.99 at 10% off for pre-ordering)
- Base Game
- The “Flowers” Collection - Six outfits and hairstyles inspired by the Flowers of Lumière, along with six additional “Gommage” outfit variations (one for each playable character).
- “Clair” - A custom outfit for Maelle.
- “Obscur” - A custom outfit for Gustave.
While you can pre-order Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, it seems like the developers aren't providing bonus rewards for doing so.
