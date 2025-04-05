How to pre-order Clair Obscur: Expedition 33? Prices and editions explored

You can now pre-order Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 to add the game to your library ahead of its official release on April 24, 2025. The upcoming RPG is one of the most-anticipated releases of the year, with many wanting to experience the artistic world inspired by Belle Époque France. The game is offered in two editions, each coming with a different set of content.

This article will go over the process of how you can pre-order Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

How to pre-order Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Sandfall Interactive's upcoming RPG, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, is set to release later this month on April 24, 2025. Before the release, you can pre-order the game and add it to your library. Here is how you can do so for all platforms.

PlayStation 5

Head to the PlayStation Store on your PS console.

Search for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Click on pre-purchase, after which you will be directed to the payment page

Complete the payment procedure.

Once payment is complete, the game will be added to your library.

Xbox Series X/S

Head to the Xbox Store on your console.

Search for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Pre-purchase the game.

Proceed to checkout.

Once you complete the payment, the game will be added to your library.

Windows (Steam)

Open Steam and search for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Open the game's page and add it to your cart.

Check out and complete your payment.

The game will appear in your library once the payment is completed.

Windows (Epic Games Store)

Open the Epic Games Store using either a browser or the launcher.

Search for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Click on pre-purchase and complete the transaction.

Once you complete the payment, the game will appear in your library.

All editions of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Kepler Interactive offers two editions for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Here is what each edition contains.

Standard ($44.99 at 10% off for pre-ordering)

Base Game

Deluxe ($53.99 at 10% off for pre-ordering)

Base Game

The “Flowers” Collection - Six outfits and hairstyles inspired by the Flowers of Lumière, along with six additional “Gommage” outfit variations (one for each playable character).

“Clair” - A custom outfit for Maelle.

“Obscur” - A custom outfit for Gustave.

While you can pre-order Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, it seems like the developers aren't providing bonus rewards for doing so.

