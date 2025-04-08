7 best RPGs to play while waiting for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is an RPG title that was introduced during the Xbox Summer 2024 Showcase, and it immediately drew a lot of attention. Its beautiful artstyle, blended with a soulful music track, high-fidelity, and engaging turn-based mechanics, made it a standout. While its April 24, 2025 release date is close (with pre-orders being accepted), players might want to play something from the same genre to warm up to it.

This article lists some of the best role-playing games to fill that void until Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's release.

Listing 7 best RPGs you can play while you wait for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

1) Metaphor: ReFantazio

A still from Metaphor: ReFantazio (Image via SEGA)

Metaphor: ReFantazio is a unique turn-based JRPG from Atlus, the team behind the Persona and Shin Megami Tensei series. The title follows a young Will on a quest to save his childhood friend, the Prince of the Euchronia Kingdom, who gets cursed into a comatose.

ReFantazio follows an extensive turn-based combat system with real-time action elements, adding additional depth. Aside from that, there are social simulation elements where players must complete time-sensitive events, all set in a day-night cycle. The title can be a lengthy but great experience till you wait for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

2) Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth

A still from Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Image via SEGA)

Infinite Wealth is a wacky JRPG title that blends dramatic gangster drama with over-the-top and humorous side stories. The title focuses on Ichiban Kasuga and the secondary protagonist and series mainstay, Kazuma Kiryu, trying to find the former's mother in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The game features an engaging turn-based combat system inspired by Dragon Quest, including the mechanics of Jobs and how they impact gameplay. The diverse cast of characters and intentionally goofy side stories make it worthwhile until Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 comes out.

3) Super Mario RPG Remake

A still from Super Mario RPG Remake (Image via Nintendo)

Super Mario RPG is the perfect example of a game from the titular genre with a turn-based combat system but set in the whimsical, creative, and vivid world of Nintendo's iconic plumber mascot. It follows Mario and his gang as they embark on a quest to repair the Star Road while defeating the Smithy Gang.

While it isn't doesn't have the most complex gameplay, its tried and tested formula is perfect for some engaging fun. The game is a short (compared to other titles in the genre), creative, and engaging package, made accessible by its incredible remake treatment. You can enjoy this title while waiting for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

4) Baldur's Gate 3

A still from Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

The GOTY-winner title by Larian Studios is one of the most dense, complex, and engaging games released in recent times. It is a perfect way for players to enjoy a single-player turn-based open-world RPG title with Dungeons and Dragons mechanics. It focuses on a custom protagonist who must race against time to remove a mind-flayer parasite that infects his brain.

This content-heavy title features an extensive combat system that has an immersive sim philosophy, meaning there is no right answer to a question. It leaves players in a sandbox and asks them to figure out the solutions.

5) Persona 5 Royal

A still from Persona 5 Royal (Image via SEGA)

Persona 5 has been one of the most popular JPRG titles since its release. The Persona series has created its own unique identity, merging social simulation with a turn-based combat system, and the fifth mainline entry in the franchise develops on all of its predecessors.

The game focuses on Joker, who is transferred to Shujin Academy in Tokyo, Japan. During his stay there, he develops mysterious powers along with a select few, prompting them to establish a secret vigilante crew to change the world for good. The game's Royal versions add additional content to the already long game, making it great for those waiting on Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

6) Final Fantasy 10

A still from Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster (Image via Square Enix)

It would be a disservice to the RPG genre if we didn't include at least one Final Fantasy title here; in this instance, it's the tenth mainline title from the prominent series. The game follows Tidus, who is transported to another world, as he joins Summoner Yuna and her allies in helping the inhabitants get rid of a mysterious monster called Sin.

Final Fantasy 10 used a Conditional Turn-Based combat system, where the characters' turns are not set in stone but instead defined by their speed stat. This created a unique, fast-paced system. Aside from its combat, the game is filled with tons of side content, allowing players waiting for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 to warm to the genre.

7) The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak 2

A still from The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak 2 (Image via NIS America)

For players who want to play a turn-based/real-time action hybrid RPG while waiting for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak 2 is a great choice. The game is set in the Calvard Republic as it follows Van Arkide and his allies trying to figure out the mystery of a CID Special Forces unit massacre.

Its combat system allows free movement during turns, encouraging intelligent positioning to get the most out of all character abilities.

That was the list of a few similar titles that you can enjoy while waiting for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

