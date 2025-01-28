5 best open-world RPGs to play in 2025

Finding the best open-world RPGs to play in 2025 can be quite overwhelming as the genre features some of the best titles ever made in history. The complete freedom of exploring a world on your own terms, while role-playing as a mythical hero or an anti-hero, is everything a single-player fan wants from a video game.

This article lists the five best open-world RPGs that you should definitely give a shot in 2025.

5 best open-world RPGs that you should play in 2025

1) Baldur’s Gate 3

One of the best RPGs ever made (Image via Larian Games)

Although it was released back in 2023, Baldur’s Gate 3 is still the undisputed king of modern open-world RPGs.

If you are looking for a once-in-a-lifetime role-playing experience, featuring a rich story, well-written and lovable characters, great turn-based combat, and a sprawling open world map that lets you do whatever and go wherever you want to, arguably no other game is better than Baldur’s Gate 3.

It would be an added bonus if you are familiar with or a fan of Dungeons and Dragons since Baldur's Gate 3 is considered one of the best video game adaptations of DnD ever made.

2) Dragon’s Dogma 2

An open world filled with secrets and intrigue (Image via Capcom)

After more than 10 years, Capcom has finally delivered a long-awaited sequel that expands upon the beloved foundation of the original Dragon’s Dogma. This immersive fantasy RPG immerses you into a massive world filled with well-designed enemies, hidden mysteries, and an engaging narrative that keeps the tension high.

While AI-controlled companions known as Pawns give you some hints on where to go, the final choice is always yours, and you can explore any way you want.

With a rich world to explore and the added replayability of New Game Plus, Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a must-play if you are looking for great open-world RPGs to play in 2025.

3) Cyberpunk 2077

You get to immerse yourself in a bleak futuristic world (Image via CDPR)

Despite a tumultuous launch, Cyberpunk 2077 has evolved into one of the most engaging open-world RPGs available today. Set in the futuristic and chaotic metropolis of Night City, players step into the role of V, a mercenary navigating a world of futuristic underworld jobs and corporate malice.

The game offers you deep customization, allowing you to modify your body with cutting-edge cybernetics and develop a unique playstyle. The six distinct districts of Night City, each controlled by different factions, give you complete freedom of exploration.

With the Phantom Liberty expansion now enhancing the experience, it’s the perfect time to give Cyberpunk 2077 a shot even in 2025.

4) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Treat yourself to this dark fantasy masterpiece (Image via CDPR)

CD Projekt Red’s The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt continues to stand out as one of the finest RPGs ever created. While its world is split into multiple regions, each area feels like an organic, lived-in place, packed with intricate details and intriguing stories.

As Geralt of Rivia, you’ll traverse war-ravaged landscapes, bustling cities, and eerie forests, always stumbling upon something new. The game’s rich world design, combined with its open exploration, will make you never use the fast travel option.

The Witcher 3 remains one of the best open-world RPGs worth experiencing or revisiting in 2025.

5) Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

A nostalgic roller coaster ride wrapped in modern polish (Image via Square Enix)

Square Enix’s ambitious continuation of the Final Fantasy VII Remake saga delivers a vast world teeming with exploration, combat, and nostalgia-filled stories. This chapter takes its time, immersing you in large, beautifully crafted biomes filled with diverse side missions and well-designed boss battles.

Each of the game’s six regions offers unique traversal methods, from soaring on Chocobos to navigating the harsh desert in a rugged buggy. The world is carefully designed, ensuring that every mountain, settlement, and dungeon serves a purpose rather than merely filling space.

All these factors make Final Fantasy VII Rebirth one of the best open-world RPGs that you should experience in 2025.

