5 best RPGs to play while you wait for Fable 4

There are many amazing RPGs you can play while waiting for Fable 4. The game is a much anticipated Fable reboot that is set to release in 2025. This reimagining by Forza Horizon's creator, Playground Games, is set in the fictional region of Albion. This, as verteran fans may remember, is a mainstay element of the Fable IP. However, players who cannot wait to play the new installment in the prominent franchise can try out other amazing RPGs till then.

This article lists some incredible RPGs they can try out while waiting for Fable 4.

5 great RPGs you can play while waiting for Fable 4

1) Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning

A still from Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning (Image via THQ Nordic)

When it comes to RPGs that have an incredible combat system, Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning is a game that goes under the radar of many people. Its combat system is vast and flashy with various ranged and melee weapons, skills, abilities, armors, and builds. Accordingly, it provides an extensive and satisfying experience.

Trending

But that doesn't mean the game is lacking in its narrative. R. A. Salvatore skillfully crafts an in-depth lore about the region of Amalur that players can dive headfirst into. The game is a great experience for those wanting an extensive combat system and a world worth exploring while waiting for Fable 4.

2) The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

A still from The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

For players wanting something to compare the open-world capabilities of Fable 4, the incredible Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is a great comparing point. When it comes to open-world exploration, very few games can match up to the freedom Bethesda RPGs give to their players. Skyrim follows an open-world structure where players can completely ignore the main quest and embark on their own adventures.

This approach is extremely helpful for players who have already played through the main campaign or those who simply want to goof around in a fictional world and try to explore its unique stories.

3) Jade Empire

A still from Jade Empire (Image via Bioware || Electronic Arts)

While Fable 4 prepares for its 2025 release, players can play an old but classic title by Bioware to experience a morality system similar to the Fable franchise. Jade Empire focuses on an aspiring martial arts master, fulfilling the classic underdog story as you expand your power in the fictional world of Jade Empire.

For players who want RPGs with a morality system that allows you to either be the savior or the destroyer of the world through your choices. This is one of the few aspects that make Jade Empire a great pick.

4) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

A still from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (Image via CD Projekt RED)

Considering Playground Games has employed Witcher 3's combat designer, it is safe to assume Fable 4 will take some inspiration from the CD Projekt Red title for its gameplay. Thus, this makes a good reason for players to revisit the incredible open-world title and step into Geralt's shoes one more time.

The Witcher 3 builds upon every element established by its predecessors, whether it be its melee-based combat, its immersive fantastical world, or its impeccable writing that provides depth and complexities to its characters.

5) Dragon's Dogma 2

A still from Dragon's Dogma 2 (Image via Capcom)

Playground Games has been known for its technical wizardry with the Forza Horizon games. These titles feature immense graphical fidelity, stunning environments, and top-of-the-line production value. Thus, the best comparison point for testing Fable 4's graphical prowess is the 2024 Capcom release, Dragon's Dogma 2.

While the game has its share of an incredible combat system, a vast world, and unique time-bound quests, it is amazing in the graphical fidelity department, thanks to the latest version of the RE engine. Thus, if players want visually stunning RPGs that demand maximum graphical prowess, they should play Dragon's Dogma 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.