Is there Romance in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

One question that might linger in many people's minds is whether Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 features a romance system. Most RPGs give players the choice to grow close with party members and some key NPCs to often ending up romancing them. Unfortunately, this is not the case for Expedition 33, as you can only strengthen your bond with your fellow Expeditioners, but there are a few conversations that might hint at something more.

Let's take a look at what you need to know about the bond system in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Romance and relationship system in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

You can grow close to your team members (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Kepler Interactive)

After you finish Act 1 of the game, you will be able to talk with your party members in the Camp. Here you will get the option to spend time with them to level up your bond and strengthen Verso's relationship with the other members of the Expedition 33.

Simply walk to each member and interact with them to stir up a conversation. You can decide to spend time with each of your comrade to get a small look into their relationship with Verso. Bonding with teammates not only provides you with moments of respite from fighting the Nevrons but also unlocks a few Gradient Skills for each member.

While the game lacks a typical romance scenario, Verso can flirt with certain members and may receive a positive response. These conversation points will be dependent on the bond level you have with Lune and Sciel. It is suggested that you check out these interactions as they are fun little conversations between the characters.

Besides Lune and Sciel, you will often find a sibling-like bond when talking with Maelle, and Esquie and Monoco will treat you like their best friend.

A good thing that Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 brings to the table is the fact that every time you camp, you will be able to strengthen your bond with all of the members by spending time with them. Unlike games like Persona, where your time progresses if you decide to hang out with one of your confidants, you will be able to talk with every party member.

It is wise to level up your bond as Gradient attacks are extremely powerful moves that you can unleash on your foes. Besides gaining new skills, sometimes you will also unlock certain cosmetic items.

