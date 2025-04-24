How to defeat the Curator in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

The Curator in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is a decayed, Chroma-drenched boss that ambushes you inside The Manor just as you're about to leave with Maelle. This twisted NPC compels you to master your party-switching and reaction timing, or face being left Defenceless and watch your Expedition crumble.

This guide explains how to take down The Curator in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 using well-timed counters, stance swaps, and Overcharge management across your three main characters.

How to beat The Curator in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

The boss fight (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming //Kepler Interactive)

In Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, the Curator fight kicks off inside The Manor, right after you reunite with Maelle. There's no turning back from this one — it triggers automatically when you try to leave, throwing you into a tough encounter.

Here's what you need to do to beat this boss:

The Curator specializes in Jump Flare attacks, which are unblockable, so you must jump to evade them. Time them perfectly, and you’ll unlock the Jump Counterattack, which not only keeps your party safe but also punishes the boss for exposing itself. Learning this rhythm is critical for the second half of the fight when the Jump Flares start chaining.

Start the battle with Gustave and focus on charging Overcharge as early as possible. Dodging and parrying will fill the meter faster, so play aggressively but safely. His Lumiere Assault is fast and reliable, especially when the Curator tries to close the distance. Save Overcharge for when the boss’ defenses are down.

Once you’ve softened the Curator up a bit, switch to Lune. Her Ice Lance is especially good in this fight. Not only does it deal consistent damage, but it also slows the boss.

Maelle’s Offensive Stance (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming //Kepler Interactive)

Maelle’s where the real versatility kicks in. She starts with Offensive Switch, Spark, and Percee — and switching stances mid-turn lets you maintain pressure without losing flow. In Offensive Stance, Spark adds Burn stacks, which help boost your team’s total DPS over time. If the Curator starts dropping big attacks, flip to Defensive and brace.

Be cautious of Defenceless, which the boss applies in the fight. This debuff increases the damage taken by 25%. After this, the boss attacks you, so time your jump and conclude the fight.

Rewards

Upon beating the Curator, you will earn the following battle drops:

532 Chroma

1,080 XP

