Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 release date and time across all regions

Sandfall Interactive has revealed the Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 release date and time for several key time zones worldwide. The upcoming RPG based on Belle Époque France is set to immerse players in a beautiful world straight out of a painting next week on April 24, 2025. You can pre-order Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 before its official release to add the game to your library early on.
We cover the official release date and time for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and provide a countdown for its launch.
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 release time and date
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is set to release on April 24, 2025, at 8:00 am BST on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Below, you can find the time zones for some of the major regions worldwide:
- PDT: 12:00 AM
- CDT: 2:00 AM
- EDT: 3:00 AM
- COT: 2:00 AM
- BRT: 4:00 AM
- BST: 8:00 AM
- CEST: 9:00 AM
- EET: 10:00 AM
- AST: 10:00 AM
- SAST: 9:00 AM
- GST: 11:00 AM
- UTC+8: 3:00 PM
- UTC+7: 2:00 PM
- KST: 4:00 PM
- JST: 4:00 PM
- AEST: 5:00 PM
- NZST: 7:00 PM
Below you can find a countdown timer that will run till the Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 release on April 24, 2025.
When this countdown timer hits zero, you will be able to access Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's beautiful world and have an adventure trying to take down the Paintress before she can paint death again.
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 system requirements explored
With the Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 release date looming on the horizon, here are the system requirements for PC users:
MINIMUM:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 5 1600X
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 6 GB / AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT 6 GB / Intel Arc A380 6 GB
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 55 GB available space
RECOMMENDED:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 11
- Processor: Intel Core i7-12700K / AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8 GB / AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT 16 GB
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 55 GB available space
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 will release on modern consoles such as the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, but it is unknown if the developers will release the game on the Nintendo Switch 2.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.