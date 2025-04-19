  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 release date and time across all regions

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 release date and time across all regions

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified Apr 19, 2025 09:46 GMT
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Release date and time
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is an upcoming RPG (Image via Kepler Interactive)

Sandfall Interactive has revealed the Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 release date and time for several key time zones worldwide. The upcoming RPG based on Belle Époque France is set to immerse players in a beautiful world straight out of a painting next week on April 24, 2025. You can pre-order Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 before its official release to add the game to your library early on.

We cover the official release date and time for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and provide a countdown for its launch.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 release time and date

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is set to release on April 24, 2025, at 8:00 am BST on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Below, you can find the time zones for some of the major regions worldwide:

  • PDT: 12:00 AM
  • CDT: 2:00 AM
  • EDT: 3:00 AM
  • COT: 2:00 AM
  • BRT: 4:00 AM
  • BST: 8:00 AM
  • CEST: 9:00 AM
  • EET: 10:00 AM
  • AST: 10:00 AM
  • SAST: 9:00 AM
  • GST: 11:00 AM
  • UTC+8: 3:00 PM
  • UTC+7: 2:00 PM
  • KST: 4:00 PM
  • JST: 4:00 PM
  • AEST: 5:00 PM
  • NZST: 7:00 PM

Below you can find a countdown timer that will run till the Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 release on April 24, 2025.

When this countdown timer hits zero, you will be able to access Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's beautiful world and have an adventure trying to take down the Paintress before she can paint death again.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 system requirements explored

With the Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 release date looming on the horizon, here are the system requirements for PC users:

MINIMUM:

  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: Windows 10
  • Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 5 1600X
  • Memory: 8 GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 6 GB / AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT 6 GB / Intel Arc A380 6 GB
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Storage: 55 GB available space
RECOMMENDED:

  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: Windows 11
  • Processor: Intel Core i7-12700K / AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
  • Memory: 16 GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8 GB / AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT 16 GB
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Storage: 55 GB available space

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 will release on modern consoles such as the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, but it is unknown if the developers will release the game on the Nintendo Switch 2.

Supratim Sarkar

Supratim Sarkar

Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.
When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders.

Edited by Supratim Sarkar
