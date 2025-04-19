Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 release date and time across all regions

Sandfall Interactive has revealed the Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 release date and time for several key time zones worldwide. The upcoming RPG based on Belle Époque France is set to immerse players in a beautiful world straight out of a painting next week on April 24, 2025. You can pre-order Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 before its official release to add the game to your library early on.

We cover the official release date and time for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and provide a countdown for its launch.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 release time and date

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is set to release on April 24, 2025, at 8:00 am BST on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Below, you can find the time zones for some of the major regions worldwide:

PDT: 12:00 AM

CDT: 2:00 AM

EDT: 3:00 AM

COT: 2:00 AM

BRT: 4:00 AM

BST: 8:00 AM

CEST: 9:00 AM

EET: 10:00 AM

AST: 10:00 AM

SAST: 9:00 AM

GST: 11:00 AM

UTC+8: 3:00 PM

UTC+7: 2:00 PM

KST: 4:00 PM

JST: 4:00 PM

AEST: 5:00 PM

NZST: 7:00 PM

Below you can find a countdown timer that will run till the Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 release on April 24, 2025.

When this countdown timer hits zero, you will be able to access Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's beautiful world and have an adventure trying to take down the Paintress before she can paint death again.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 system requirements explored

With the Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 release date looming on the horizon, here are the system requirements for PC users:

MINIMUM:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

Intel Core i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 5 1600X Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 6 GB / AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT 6 GB / Intel Arc A380 6 GB

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 6 GB / AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT 6 GB / Intel Arc A380 6 GB DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 55 GB available space

RECOMMENDED:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 11

Windows 11 Processor : Intel Core i7-12700K / AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

: Intel Core i7-12700K / AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Memory : 16 GB RAM

: 16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8 GB / AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT 16 GB

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8 GB / AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT 16 GB DirectX : Version 12

: Version 12 Storage: 55 GB available space

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 will release on modern consoles such as the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, but it is unknown if the developers will release the game on the Nintendo Switch 2.

