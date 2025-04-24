How to fast travel in Clair Obscur Expedition 33

RPG titles like Clair Obscur Expedition 33 can feel a bit too overwhelming at times, especially to those who are new to such games. This is precisely why there are some extremely beneficial features available, such as fast travel, that can be used to travel from point A to point B without spending much time. Fortunately, Clair Obscur Expedition 33 also features fast travel.

Before we get into the details, do note that Clair Obscur does not feature an extensive fast travel option like many modern RPGs. The game is a bit linear compared to other RPGs. That said, mentioned below is how you can fast travel in Clair Obscur Expedition 33.

Fast traveling in Clair Obscur Expedition 33

You can fast travel between realms via Continent (Image via Kepler Interactive)

The game does not have a mini-map. While there is a broad map of the entire Continent available, it can not be accessed once you enter a region. There are multiple regions in the game, like Spring Meadows, Ancient Sanctuary, etc, which can be entered via the Continent.

You can only fast travel to the locations where you have already planted your expedition flag. These flags are hoisted at places where you upgrade your skills and attributes or where you previously stopped to take rest. In simpler words, you can only fast travel to those locations you have previously visited.

You will simply need to interact with the flag closest to you to see a list of all available fast travel points. Once you do this, you can select any other flag to which you want to fast travel to.

If you want to travel to a different realm though, you will need to do so via the Continent itself.

