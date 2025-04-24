Clair Obscur: Expedition 33: How to find all three Festival Tokens

The intro of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 features a quaint little festival, and some Festival Tokens you can trade for cosmetics and interesting items. At first, it might seem like you don’t have enough to pick up everything. While it might feel that way at first, it turns out there are enough Festival Tokens to go around, if you really explore everywhere. If you want to know exactly what to do, we’re here to help.

One of the items are just cool cosmetics, one awards a Pictos, and the other is still very much a mystery to us at the time of writing. If we should find a use for it, we’ll update this accordingly. If you’re just starting out Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and want all three Festival Tokens, here’s what you need to do.

Where to find all three Festival Tokens in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

After the introduction duel with Maelle and your chat with Sophie, you’ll head down to the harbor, and take part in the Festival, and unlock Festival Tokens. There are plenty of people to chat with, from Gustave’s apprentices, to fellow Expeditioners. It’s all very somber, in its own way. However, there are a few items to purchase, with each one costing 1 Festival Token:

Answering his questions three will net you a Festival Token (Image via Sandfall Interactive)

Weird Pictos (Grants Augmented Aim Pictos by trading it to Gestral Merchant in Gestral Village)

Old Key

Gustave man-bun hairstyle

The first Festival Token you receive for free, just for heading to the Festival itself in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. The other two are unlocked by taking part in some of the little hidden events throughout the area. If you don’t talk to everyone, and explore everywhere, you could very easily miss them.

The second token is found by taking part in Antoine’s Expeditioner quiz. He’ll ask you a few questions, and while you can keep answering until you get them right, we have all the answers below so you can breeze through his challenge:

How many years ago was the Fracture? 67 Years Ago.

67 Years Ago. Which was the first expedition to depart for the continent? Expedition Zero.

Expedition Zero. What is a “Lumina”? Abilities you internalise by using a Pictos in battle after enough times.

All you need to do to get the final token, is to defeat Maelle (Image via Sandfall Interactive)

Answering all three questions gets you the second Festival Token in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. The third one’s a little trickier to locate. You’ll probably see a figure down by the water on the docks, near all the ships.

Head down there, and defeat Maelle in a duel. Even if you lost to her in the tutorial, you can come back and fight her again. Even if it takes a few tries, you can still get the final Festival Token. With that, you can get all three items, and progress with the story.

Sandfall Interactive’s epic turn-based RPG/Soulslike is coming soon, and with it an unforgettable, emotional journey. You can learn more about it in our in-depth review.

