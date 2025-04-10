5 things to know before playing Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is now up for pre-orders. This new RPG by Sandfall Interactive was one of the highlights of 2024's Xbox Showcase thanks to its beautiful art style, soulful soundtrack, and interesting premise. It will launch on April 24, 2025. However, you'd want to check up on a few things before buying it.

Here's some basic information about Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 before you buy it.

5 things you should know about before buying Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

1) The platforms it's releasing on

33 will be available on three major platforms (Image via Kepler Interactive)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 will be released on the following platforms:

PlayStation 5

Xbox Series X|S

PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store)

Aside from just purchasing the game, it will be available to Xbox Game Pass users for both Series X|S and PC (provided you have the right subscription tier).

There will be two editions of the game:

Standard Edition for $49.99

Deluxe Edition for $59.99

The Standard version will give you the base game, while the Deluxe Edition will provide you with these benefits alongside the game itself:

The “Flowers” Collection - Six outfits and hairstyles inspired by the Flowers of Lumière, along with six additional “Gommage” outfit variations. One for each playable character.

“Clair” - A custom outfit for Maelle

“Obscur” - A custom outfit for Gustave

2) A standalone narrative

There aren't any prerequisites to start Expedition 33 (Image via Kepler Interactive)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is not connected to any pre-existing franchises or IPs. Sandfall Interactive here instead crafts its own unique world inspired by Belle Époque France. This means you don't need to play any other media to catch up to the story.

However, that doesn't mean the game doesn't have any influences. Expedition 33 seems to take heavy inspiration from JRPGs like Final Fantasy, the Tales series, Lost Odyssey, and the Persona series but also aims to bring something fresh with its narrative and combat.

3) Its Gameplay

Sandfall Interactive's spin on turn-based combat (Image via Kepler Interactive)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is a turn-based RPG. You'll control all the current party members during combat encounters, as you try to build synergies or execute particular strategies. You will also be prompted with quick-time events when attacking or defending during the combat. Nailing these will give out additional damage or dodge/parry/counter enemy attacks respectively.

Aside from combat, exploration will be the second focus. The environments are linear with a few branching paths, similar to Final Fantasy 10. There will also be a JRPG-style overworld map for moving between different locations.

4) A prominent voice cast

A star-studded experience (Image via Kepler Interactive)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 features many recognizable names from the movie, TV, and video-gaming industry:

Gustave is voiced by Charlie Cox , who is known for his role as Daredevil in the Netflix and Disney+ series.

is voiced by , who is known for his role as Daredevil in the Netflix and Disney+ series. Maelle is played by Jennifer English , who did Shadowheart's voicework in the GOTY-winning Baldur's Gate 3.

is played by , who did Shadowheart's voicework in the GOTY-winning Baldur's Gate 3. Lune is voiced by Kirsty Rider , who played Emanuela in Netflix's The Sandman series.

is voiced by , who played Emanuela in Netflix's The Sandman series. Sciel is played by Shala Nyx , who acted in The Old Guard and was a part of the voice cast in Baldur's Gate 3 and Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.

is played by , who acted in The Old Guard and was a part of the voice cast in Baldur's Gate 3 and Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. Verso is performed by Ben Starr , who was a part of shows like You, Jamestown, You & Me, and was cast as the English voice of Clive Rosefield in Final Fantasy 16.

is performed by , who was a part of shows like You, Jamestown, You & Me, and was cast as the English voice of Clive Rosefield in Final Fantasy 16. Renoir is played by Andy Serkis, known for numerous roles, including Gollum in the Lord of the Rings movies, Ceasar in the Planet of the Apes reboot trilogy, and Alfred in The Batman.

5) The premise

An interesting set-up (Image via Kepler Interactive)

You follow the lead members of an Expedition team numbered 33, as they try to stop a mysterious entity known as the Paintress. Each year, she paints a number on her Monolith, causing all humans of that age to perish. Each progressive year causes that number to count down.

The team has only one year left before the Paintress causes them to perish. However, they'll need to fight various supernatural monstrosities to reach her across the sea.

That concludes what you should know before diving into Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

