Is Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Players might be wondering if Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 would be available on the Xbox Game Pass service. It is a turn-based RPG title that was introduced during the Xbox Showcase in Summer 2024 and has since been subject to anticipation. The game is set to release on April 24, 2025, with pre-orders being accepted.

Ad

Microsoft has confirmed that the game will launch on Xbox Game Pass on launch.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 will release on Xbox Game Pass on April 24, 2025

Players will get the Standard Edition of Expedition 33 with the Game Pass (Image via Xbox)

Xbox has confirmed that the dark-fantasy turn-based RPG title will be available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass. Thus, getting the subscription service is the best option to play the game on PC and Xbox Series X|S, as it also gives you access to the large library of other titles on the Game Pass.

Ad

Trending

Here's the information on which subscription tiers Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 will be available on:

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (can play on both consoles and PC): Priced at $19.99 per month

PC Game Pass (only PC): Priced at $11.99 per month

An important thing to note is that you will only be able to access the Standard Edition of the game through the subscription service. The only way to get the Deluxe Edition bonuses is to purchase the game for $59.99.

Ad

Getting the title on Xbox Game Pass will give you access to other features, like pre-installing. It allows you to download a majority of Clair Obscur's files before its official launch, meaning you'll be able to play it almost immediately post-launch.

The title also has the "Xbox Play Anywhere" feature. This means that they'll be able to carry their progress between Xbox Series X|S and PC (note that you don't need to buy the game twice for this to work).

Ad

Other Information on Clar Obscur's launch

A still from Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Image via Kepler Interactive)

Expedition 33, aside from being available on the Xbox's subscription service, will also be purchasable on the following platforms:

Ad

PlayStation 5

Xbox Series X|S

PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store)

There are two editions of the game on sale:

Standard Edition for $49.99

Deluxe Edition for $59.99

The Deluxe Edition will give you the following rewards:

Base Game

The “Flowers” Collection - Six outfits and hairstyles inspired by the Flowers of Lumière, along with six additional “Gommage” outfit variations. One for each playable character.

“Clair” - A custom outfit for Maelle

“Obscur” - A custom outfit for Gustave

Ad

That was all about Clair Obscur and its status with Xbox Game Pass availability.

Check out our other articles on the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Meet Soni Meet Soni is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering the sphere of single-player games, with a focus on linear games. Currently in the second year of his BA degree, he has always been passionate about film, music, anime, and sketching, and added gaming to that list after being spellbound by the first Metal Gear Solid game.



When it comes to industry influences, he looks up to streamer MoistCrit1kal for his engagement with the goings-on in gaming as a whole while playing and reviewing games. And while he prefers single-player games, he keeps tabs on Valorant tournaments and the ALGS, follows teams such as 100 Thieves, Paper Rex, and Sentinels, and is always up for some Overwatch or Fortnite with his friends. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.