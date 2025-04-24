All answers to Antoine quiz in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Getting all the answers to the Antoine quiz in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 will require immense knowledge of the game. This quiz can be found in the festive area after doing the Gommage ritual. To ace this contest, you must know about the island of Lumière. Doing this quest will allow you to earn one of three coveted Festival Tokens.

Ad

To that end, this article lists all the answers to the Antoine quiz in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

All solutions for Antoine quiz in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Here are all the solutions for the Antoine quiz in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33:

Question 1: How many years ago was the fracture?

First question in the Antoine quiz in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 (Image via Kepler Interactive)

33 years ago. 67 years ago. 100 years ago.

Ad

Trending

Answer: 67

The previous expedition was 34; the current expedition number is 33, the number of years left of the Monolith. The expeditions began in the year 100 after the Fracture. There are only 33 years left, with the total number sitting at 100. Hence, we can pinpoint 67 years ago as the correct answer to the first question.

Also read — Is Clair Obscur Expedition 33 Deluxe Edition worth buying?

Question 2: Which was the first expedition?

Second question in the Antoine quiz in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 (Image via Kepler Interactive)

Expedition 100. Expedition 99. Expedition Zero

Ad

Answer: Expedition Zero

The Fracture happened in Year 100, which makes Expedition 100 the correct answer. However, the right pick is Expedition Zero. Even Antoine was clueless as to why this was the answer.

Also read — Is there character creation in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33?

Question 2: What is a "Lumina?"

Third question in the Antoine quiz in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 (Image via Kepler Interactive)

Abilities that you internalize by using a Pictos in battle after enough items. A special type of weapon. Lumière's unique brand of perfume.

Ad

Answer: Abilities that you internalize by using a Pictos in battle after enough items

Lumina is an ability that can be gathered as points after levelling up your team members. This can be used to unlock the Lumina abilities by utilizing Pictos four or more times during the battle.

Also read — How to parry, dodge and jump in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

All Festival Tokens in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Festival Tokens in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 (Image via Kepler Interactive)

You can grab three tokens during your playthrough in the Festival. The first Token is automatically rewarded when you complete the Gommage and reach the Festival. The second is a reward for completing the Antoine quiz in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. The final Token can be earned by winning a sparring match against Maelle at the docks.

Ad

The Festival Token can be exchanged for rewards like weapons and cosmetics. Here are some you can get in the game:

Old Key : Can be used to unlock a hidden journal in Old Lumiere.

: Can be used to unlock a hidden journal in Old Lumiere. Weird Pictos : Trade does a buffed Augmented Aim.

: Trade does a buffed Augmented Aim. Bun Haircut: A cosmetic that allows you to equip a man-bun hairstyle for Gustav.

Also read — Clair Obscur: Expedition 33: What are Lumina Points and what do they do?

That concludes our guide for completing the Antoine quiz in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Follow Sportskeeda for more news and updates

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Rathi Siddharth is a Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer, primarily covering multiplayer first-person shooter games such as Overwatch, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He has quickly racked up views, achieving more than 185,000 reads over three months.



He harbored a lifelong passion for gaming sparked by Test Drive 6 at the tender age of seven. Later, a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, coupled with his media management and video editing internship at Zee Media, paved the way for his professional gaming exploits.



Siddharth is committed to accuracy above all else. He digs deep to find reliable sources for his content and goes the extra mile to verify facts. He ensures a balanced and unbiased perspective delivered in a neutral tone is imperative.



Siddharth enjoys racing and simulation games, platformers, first-person shooters, fighting titles, and narrative-driven experiences. If he were to recommend a title to a video game skeptic, he would suggest the Tekken series.



Siddharth’s favorite esports organization is TSM and he holds special admiration for Apex Legends pro ImperialHal. He is also inspired by popular content creator Shroud, whose streams he watches regularly.



When not writing, Siddharth likes to hit the gym. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.