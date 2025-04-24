All answers to Antoine quiz in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Getting all the answers to the Antoine quiz in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 will require immense knowledge of the game. This quiz can be found in the festive area after doing the Gommage ritual. To ace this contest, you must know about the island of Lumière. Doing this quest will allow you to earn one of three coveted Festival Tokens.
To that end, this article lists all the answers to the Antoine quiz in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.
All solutions for Antoine quiz in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Here are all the solutions for the Antoine quiz in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33:
Question 1: How many years ago was the fracture?
33 years ago.
- 67 years ago.
100 years ago.
Answer: 67
The previous expedition was 34; the current expedition number is 33, the number of years left of the Monolith. The expeditions began in the year 100 after the Fracture. There are only 33 years left, with the total number sitting at 100. Hence, we can pinpoint 67 years ago as the correct answer to the first question.
Question 2: Which was the first expedition?
Expedition 100. Expedition 99.
- Expedition Zero
Answer: Expedition Zero
The Fracture happened in Year 100, which makes Expedition 100 the correct answer. However, the right pick is Expedition Zero. Even Antoine was clueless as to why this was the answer.
Question 2: What is a "Lumina?"
- Abilities that you internalize by using a Pictos in battle after enough items.
A special type of weapon. Lumière's unique brand of perfume.
Answer: Abilities that you internalize by using a Pictos in battle after enough items
Lumina is an ability that can be gathered as points after levelling up your team members. This can be used to unlock the Lumina abilities by utilizing Pictos four or more times during the battle.
All Festival Tokens in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
You can grab three tokens during your playthrough in the Festival. The first Token is automatically rewarded when you complete the Gommage and reach the Festival. The second is a reward for completing the Antoine quiz in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. The final Token can be earned by winning a sparring match against Maelle at the docks.
The Festival Token can be exchanged for rewards like weapons and cosmetics. Here are some you can get in the game:
- Old Key: Can be used to unlock a hidden journal in Old Lumiere.
- Weird Pictos: Trade does a buffed Augmented Aim.
- Bun Haircut: A cosmetic that allows you to equip a man-bun hairstyle for Gustav.
