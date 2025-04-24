Is there character creation in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33?

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 introduces players to an all-new fantasy world of danger and wonder. Since the ambitious RPG is about a cast of pre-defined characters on a literal expedition to stop the powerful entity known as the Paintress and the dynamic that erupts between these party members, there is no character creation mechanic in place.

Here is everything about the lack of character creation in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Additionally, we will also take a look at any other customization options that are available in the critically acclaimed RPG from developer Sandfall Interactive.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 character creation and customization explored

Each character in the game has a unique personality (Image via Kepler Interactive)

The game tells the story of the titular Expedition 33, the latest in a group of endeavors to stop the Paintress from erasing people who are as old as the number she paints in a twisted fantasy reality. The cast consists of a vibrant bunch of characters, such as Gustave, Maelle, Lune, Sciel, and more.

Each has their own motives and goals for joining the expedition, including the star of the show, Gustave, who is the primary protagonist of the game. As such, a custom hero via a character creator would not have the same story impact, which is likely why no such option to make a personalized character is in place.

Since Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 takes more than a few pages from JRPGs, this choice makes sense as the sub-genre typically does not feature character creation and instead opts for a pre-defined cast of characters. That said, players can customize each character cosmetically via Outfits and Hairstyles.

While the in-game Wardrobe allows lending a personal touch to these characters' hairdos, players will earn many Outfits as rewards for completing quests and via exploration. Additionally, the Deluxe Edition of the game features additional exclusive cosmetics for some characters.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms. It is also available Day One on the Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

