Is Clair Obscur Expedition 33 Deluxe Edition worth buying?

Clair Obscur Expedition 33 is an upcoming turn-based JRPG title that will be released worldwide on April 24, 2025. The game will hit PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It is already out for pre-orders and available in two different editions- Standard Edition ($44.99) and Deluxe Edition ($53.99). That said, is it really worth spending an additional amount to get the Deluxe Edition of Clair Obscur Expedition 33?

Although yet to be released, Clair Obscur Expedition 33 has a lot of hype around it. The world featured in the game is inspired by Belle Époque France. For fans of this setting or story-rich turn-based titles, Clair Obscur can definitely be a great pick.

However, if you are new to such games, the better option is to pick the Standard Edition. Although the Deluxe Edition features some cosmetic upgrades and benefits, it does not come with any extra playable content.

Moreover, the game will be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch. So you can play it for free. However, note that the Game Pass will only feature the Standard Edition and not the Deluxe Edition. Read further to learn more about the Deluxe Edition of Clair Obscur.

Content offered in the Deluxe Edition of Clair Obscur Expedition 33

As mentioned above, the Deluxe Edition only comes with cosmetic upgrades and no extra playable content or in-game quests. A list of everything you will receive is mentioned below:

Base game

The “Flowers” Collection - Six outfits and hairstyles inspired by the Flowers of Lumière, along with six additional “Gommage” outfit variations (one for each playable character).

“Clair” - A custom outfit for Maelle.

“Obscur” - A custom outfit for Gustave.

