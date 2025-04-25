Players are excited to use the most powerful Pictos available in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Pictos are special abilities that can be tied to a character to give them unique perks and stat boosts. These can help boost attributes like Speed and Health to make the characters stronger. Since there are plenty of these available in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, it can be difficult to choose the best one, with how deeply intricate the customization is.

This article lists the best Pictos in the game.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions, and the entries are arranged in no particular order.

Best Pictos in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

1) Glass Canon

Glass Canon is a well-balanced Picto (Image via Kepler Interactive)

Glass Canon is a Picto that adds a 25% boost to damage received and dished out to enemies. This means you will be able to kill opponents fast, but keep in mind that it also adds this percentage to the attacks you receive from enemies. This means your health will drop faster the more hits you take in a fight.

This perfectly balanced Picto requires you to be on your A-game. Remember to only equip this if you are confident in your parrying and dodging skills, as they will be useful to walk out of fights with less damage, while your opponents get killed faster than before. You can also combine the Glass Canon Pictos with the one that increases damage output for the best results.

2) Second Chance

Second Chance in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Image via Kepler Interactive || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Second Chance is exactly what it suggests: this Picto gives you the option to revive your character if they die in the middle of a fight. During your playthrough of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, dying will be a frequent occurrence if you are going for an offensive approach. This can lead to many deaths, which might become frustrating if you were very close to winning a battle.

Second Chance gives you another opportunity to complete the fight by reviving you on the spot if your character succumbs to their injuries. You can also combine it with Revive Paradox and Tints to apply buffs and turn the tide one last time to ensure a glorious victory.

3) Augmented First Strike

Augmented First Strike in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Image via Kepler Interactive || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Augmented First Strike is a huge game-changer that can influence the battle in the very first move. This Picto allows the character to deal 50% more damage to the opponent on the very first hit in the fight.

This is very useful advantage when facing bosses in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 with larger health bars, as this makes the battle shorter. You can even kill enemies with a single hit if you buff your character before landing a hit.

4) Confident

Confident in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Image via Kepler Interactive || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Getting knocked during combat in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 will be very common, which is why building a tank/support character is important. They play the role of keeping a battle moving by reviving teammates after a deadly attack. However, using the Confident Picto with this character will remove the need to revive others by reducing the damage received by 50%.

Since the character will take less damage, the chances of dying in a battle will be reduced as well. However, the catch of choosing this ability is that you can't be healed. Using this Picto will require a bit of strategy, but it is very useful if played right.

5) Base Shield

Base Shield is quite a helpful Picto (Image via Kepler Interactive)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 will let you choose whether you want to play defensively or offensively. Base Shield is a Picto used if you are aiming to play from both sides.

This special ability may sound very disappointing since it adds just one shield to your characters, but it can make the difference between life and death. Having this Picto will give your characters a shield at the start of the battle, which is useful if they have paper-thin health bars.

These are our best choices of Pictos in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Check out our review of the game for more.

