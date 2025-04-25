All bosses in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

By Debamalya Mukherjee
Modified Apr 25, 2025 02:22 GMT
Player fighting Duelliste boss in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has many epic boss fights (Image via Kepler Interactive)

Like any other JRPG with turn-based combat, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has a plethora of big bosses for you to take down. Ranging from smaller humanoid enemies to gigantic beasts, the bosses of this game provide an exhilarating but challenging experience where one mistake can be deadly for you. As such, many wish to know how many bosses this game has, similar to facing odious foes in The First Berserker: Khazan.

This article will list all the bosses you fight in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. As such, this list includes all main story bosses as well as optional side bosses not required to beat this game.

All main story bosses in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Most in-game bosses have exploitable weaknesses (Image via Kepler Interactive)
To beat the main quest of this game, you must take Gustave and his band of allies on a crusade to defeat The Paintress before she can draw the number 33 and wipe out everyone of this age. As such, you will come across many deadly foes on your way, including:

  • Eveque
  • Goblu
  • Ultimate Sakapatate
  • Francois
  • Lampmaster
  • Dualliste
  • Stalact
  • Jovial Moissonneuese
  • Seething Boucheclier
  • Sorrowful Chapelier
  • Visages
  • Mask Keeper
  • Tisseur
  • Glissando
  • Sirene
  • Gargant
  • The Paintress
  • Creation
  • Renoir

Also read — How to defeat Goblu in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

All optional side bosses in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

These bosses are fairly challenging (Image via Kepler Interactive)
Apart from the main quest bosses, there are many optional foes, like Chromatic monsters, that you may defeat to gain more experience points and other special items. They are:

  • Bourgeon
  • Chromatic Abbest
  • Chromatic Aberration
  • Chromatic Benisseur
  • Chromatic Bourgeon
  • Chromatic Bruler
  • Chromatic Demineur
  • Chromatic Gault
  • Chromatic Glissando
  • Chromatic Greatsword Cultist
  • Chromatic Lancelier
  • Chromatic Jar
  • Chromatic Orphelin
  • Chromatic Luster
  • Chromatic Portier
  • Chromatic Troubadour
  • Frost Eveque
  • Thunder Eveque
  • Golgra
  • Grosse Tete
  • Grown Bourgeon
  • Serpenphare
  • Sprong
  • Clair Obscur

Also read — How to defeat Lampmaster in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Best tips against all Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 bosses

Weaknesses of in-game bosses can be exploited (Image via Kepler Interactive)
Here are three essential tips for combat that we believe will help you defeat these bosses easily:

  • Learn the boss’s moves: Every boss has their unique movesets, where some attacks can be dodged while others can be parried. As such, memorize all boss moves so that you can get their timings right and dodge or parry accordingly.
  • Dodge first, parry later: Parry windows in this game are pretty low, which increases your chances of your parry attempt failing. As such, first focus on dodging the boss’s attacks before you become confident of parrying them.
  • Find out their weaknesses: All bosses have certain elemental weaknesses and weak points on their bodies. As such, use your combat skills and tools to find them quickly and exploit them for an easier victory.
To learn more about the game, check out these articles:

About the author
Debamalya Mukherjee

Debamalya Mukherjee

Debamalya is a Gaming Writer for Sportskeeda, specializing in writing news, guides, and other features about various games. He has over five years of experience and has been following the video game and esports industry since he started playing games on his mom's Nokia 3110.

He initially began his career as an academic writer before shifting to web content writing. He has worked for various tech and gaming websites, writing gaming and tech news and guides. He loves playing action-RPG games, being an expert in Souls-like and Metroidvania games.

In his free time, Debamalya also enjoys playing drums and listening to hip-hop and heavy metal music.

More from Sportskeeda
