All bosses in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Like any other JRPG with turn-based combat, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has a plethora of big bosses for you to take down. Ranging from smaller humanoid enemies to gigantic beasts, the bosses of this game provide an exhilarating but challenging experience where one mistake can be deadly for you. As such, many wish to know how many bosses this game has, similar to facing odious foes in The First Berserker: Khazan.

This article will list all the bosses you fight in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. As such, this list includes all main story bosses as well as optional side bosses not required to beat this game.

All main story bosses in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Most in-game bosses have exploitable weaknesses (Image via Kepler Interactive)

To beat the main quest of this game, you must take Gustave and his band of allies on a crusade to defeat The Paintress before she can draw the number 33 and wipe out everyone of this age. As such, you will come across many deadly foes on your way, including:

Eveque

Goblu

Ultimate Sakapatate

Francois

Lampmaster

Dualliste

Stalact

Jovial Moissonneuese

Seething Boucheclier

Sorrowful Chapelier

Visages

Mask Keeper

Tisseur

Glissando

Sirene

Gargant

The Paintress

Creation

Renoir

All optional side bosses in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

These bosses are fairly challenging (Image via Kepler Interactive)

Apart from the main quest bosses, there are many optional foes, like Chromatic monsters, that you may defeat to gain more experience points and other special items. They are:

Bourgeon

Chromatic Abbest

Chromatic Aberration

Chromatic Benisseur

Chromatic Bourgeon

Chromatic Bruler

Chromatic Demineur

Chromatic Gault

Chromatic Glissando

Chromatic Greatsword Cultist

Chromatic Lancelier

Chromatic Jar

Chromatic Orphelin

Chromatic Luster

Chromatic Portier

Chromatic Troubadour

Frost Eveque

Thunder Eveque

Golgra

Grosse Tete

Grown Bourgeon

Serpenphare

Sprong

Clair Obscur

Best tips against all Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 bosses

Weaknesses of in-game bosses can be exploited (Image via Kepler Interactive)

Here are three essential tips for combat that we believe will help you defeat these bosses easily:

Learn the boss’s moves : Every boss has their unique movesets, where some attacks can be dodged while others can be parried. As such, memorize all boss moves so that you can get their timings right and dodge or parry accordingly.

: Every boss has their unique movesets, where some attacks can be dodged while others can be parried. As such, memorize all boss moves so that you can get their timings right and dodge or parry accordingly. Dodge first, parry later : Parry windows in this game are pretty low, which increases your chances of your parry attempt failing. As such, first focus on dodging the boss’s attacks before you become confident of parrying them.

: Parry windows in this game are pretty low, which increases your chances of your parry attempt failing. As such, first focus on dodging the boss’s attacks before you become confident of parrying them. Find out their weaknesses: All bosses have certain elemental weaknesses and weak points on their bodies. As such, use your combat skills and tools to find them quickly and exploit them for an easier victory.

