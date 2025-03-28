All bosses in The First Berserker: Khazan

By Siddharth Wadhwan
Modified Mar 28, 2025 23:39 GMT
The First Berserker: Khazan
All bosses in The First Berserker: Khazan (Image via NEXON)

The First Berserker: Khazan has finally been released, and players are busy building their perfect build. Being a Soulslike RPG, the game is littered with boss fights that range from easy to extremely challenging. Khazan's combat skills revolve around stamina, which players must manage as they parry and dodge dangerous attacks.

Ad

There are 16 main campaign and 10 optional boss fights in The First Berserker: Khazan, and this article will list them all.

Here are all the main campaign and optional bosses in The First Berserker: Khazan

Viper is a main campaign boss in the game (Image via NEXON)
Viper is a main campaign boss in the game (Image via NEXON)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

The game includes a confirmed 26 bosses, with 16 being part of the main campaign and the remaining 10 being optional. All of them are listed below.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Main campaign Boss fights

  • Yetuga
  • Blade Phantom
  • Viper
  • Volbaino
  • Aratra
  • Rangkus
  • Maluca
  • Elamein
  • Shactuka
  • Trokka
  • Bellerain
  • Skalpel
  • Princess Ilyna
  • Hismar
  • Reese
  • Ozma

Optional Bosses

  • Keshta the Unyielding
  • Specter of Bhangau
  • Bearius
  • Xaldin
  • Mutated Xilence
  • Bringkus
  • Yeturak
  • Sergei
  • Yerid the Completed
  • Failed Creation

Tips and tricks to easily win boss fights in The First Berserker: Khazan

The combat revolves around a stamina system (Image via NEXON)
The combat revolves around a stamina system (Image via NEXON)

Since the combat in the game forces players to depend on Khazan's stamina meter, dodging and parrying can't be used endlessly. Here are the three types of weapons that you should utilize strategically to win against tough bosses:

Ad

1) Greatsword

This can be used to guard from oncoming hits and for charged attacks. A greatsword will be able to help players unleash slow but devastating attacks and defend themselves.

2) Dual Wield

Dual Wield can inflict damage easily, but you won't be able to guard against oncoming hits. Its light weight allows the player to easily swing it around for a quick succession of strikes.

3) Spear

A spear achieves a great balance between Greatsword and Dual Wield by allowing players to strike, guard, and dodge easily. However, it doesn't come equipped with any type of special stats.

Ad

This marks the end of the list of all the bosses in The First Berserker: Khazan.

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी