All bosses in The First Berserker: Khazan

The First Berserker: Khazan has finally been released, and players are busy building their perfect build. Being a Soulslike RPG, the game is littered with boss fights that range from easy to extremely challenging. Khazan's combat skills revolve around stamina, which players must manage as they parry and dodge dangerous attacks.

There are 16 main campaign and 10 optional boss fights in The First Berserker: Khazan, and this article will list them all.

Here are all the main campaign and optional bosses in The First Berserker: Khazan

Viper is a main campaign boss in the game

The game includes a confirmed 26 bosses, with 16 being part of the main campaign and the remaining 10 being optional. All of them are listed below.

Main campaign Boss fights

Yetuga

Blade Phantom

Viper

Volbaino

Aratra

Rangkus

Maluca

Elamein

Shactuka

Trokka

Bellerain

Skalpel

Princess Ilyna

Hismar

Reese

Ozma

Optional Bosses

Keshta the Unyielding

Specter of Bhangau

Bearius

Xaldin

Mutated Xilence

Bringkus

Yeturak

Sergei

Yerid the Completed

Failed Creation

Tips and tricks to easily win boss fights in The First Berserker: Khazan

The combat revolves around a stamina system

Since the combat in the game forces players to depend on Khazan's stamina meter, dodging and parrying can't be used endlessly. Here are the three types of weapons that you should utilize strategically to win against tough bosses:

1) Greatsword

This can be used to guard from oncoming hits and for charged attacks. A greatsword will be able to help players unleash slow but devastating attacks and defend themselves.

2) Dual Wield

Dual Wield can inflict damage easily, but you won't be able to guard against oncoming hits. Its light weight allows the player to easily swing it around for a quick succession of strikes.

3) Spear

A spear achieves a great balance between Greatsword and Dual Wield by allowing players to strike, guard, and dodge easily. However, it doesn't come equipped with any type of special stats.

This marks the end of the list of all the bosses in The First Berserker: Khazan.

