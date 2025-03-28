All bosses in The First Berserker: Khazan

The First Berserker: Khazan has finally been released, and players are busy building their perfect build. Being a Soulslike RPG, the game is littered with boss fights that range from easy to extremely challenging. Khazan's combat skills revolve around stamina, which players must manage as they parry and dodge dangerous attacks.
There are 16 main campaign and 10 optional boss fights in The First Berserker: Khazan, and this article will list them all.
Here are all the main campaign and optional bosses in The First Berserker: Khazan
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
The game includes a confirmed 26 bosses, with 16 being part of the main campaign and the remaining 10 being optional. All of them are listed below.
Main campaign Boss fights
- Yetuga
- Blade Phantom
- Viper
- Volbaino
- Aratra
- Rangkus
- Maluca
- Elamein
- Shactuka
- Trokka
- Bellerain
- Skalpel
- Princess Ilyna
- Hismar
- Reese
- Ozma
Optional Bosses
- Keshta the Unyielding
- Specter of Bhangau
- Bearius
- Xaldin
- Mutated Xilence
- Bringkus
- Yeturak
- Sergei
- Yerid the Completed
- Failed Creation
Tips and tricks to easily win boss fights in The First Berserker: Khazan
Since the combat in the game forces players to depend on Khazan's stamina meter, dodging and parrying can't be used endlessly. Here are the three types of weapons that you should utilize strategically to win against tough bosses:
1) Greatsword
This can be used to guard from oncoming hits and for charged attacks. A greatsword will be able to help players unleash slow but devastating attacks and defend themselves.
2) Dual Wield
Dual Wield can inflict damage easily, but you won't be able to guard against oncoming hits. Its light weight allows the player to easily swing it around for a quick succession of strikes.
3) Spear
A spear achieves a great balance between Greatsword and Dual Wield by allowing players to strike, guard, and dodge easily. However, it doesn't come equipped with any type of special stats.
This marks the end of the list of all the bosses in The First Berserker: Khazan.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.