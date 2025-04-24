How to defeat Goblu in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Goblu in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is the second major boss, whom you will face during the Flying Waters level in the Continent. This Nevron can be quite a challenge that can end your Expedition early because of how hard its attacks can hit your party. Goblu is a main story encounter, so you cannot waltz past it to finish the level.

This article will provide some essential tips and tricks to take down the aquatic Nevron called Goblu in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

How to beat Goblu in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Goblu boss fight (Image via Kepler Interactive)

Once you have rescued Maelle and she joins you during the Flying Waters level in the game, you will be facing a challenging boss fight before you can progress to the next region. Goblu is an aquatic Nevron who will be waiting for you at the very end of the Flying Waters area. Make sure to activate the nearby Expedition Flag to refill your resources and heal your party.

If you need it, use Recoat to reset and respec skills in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 to unlock healing abilities and Electric Spells on Lune and Gustave. This will come in handy during the actual Goblu fight. Now, you can head into the arena and watch the small cutscene preceding the battle.

Let's go over some key details you will need to know about fighting Goblu in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Goblu can perform jump attacks that need to be prevented by dodging or parrying. The parry window is extremely short, so make sure to dodge instead.

Successfully parrying the jump attacks three times will allow you to unleash a powerful counterattack that will take a chunk out of the boss's Health Bar.

Electric Spells come in Handy against the boss as it is weak to them. This will allow you to quickly fill its Break Gauge.

During the battle, Goblu will summon flowers that it will use in the coming turns. Shoot the glowing areas around these plants to kill them.

You should save the Overcharge skill on Gustave till you have enough charges or till Goblu's Break Bar is full. If you use it when the latter condition is met, you will be able to stun the boss for one turn as well as deal devastating damage.

At the end of the battle, Goblu will summon a lot of flowers. Again, the strategy is to shoot them down before the boss can use them.

Defeating Goblu in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 will give you Shape of Health x1, Polished Chroma Catalyst x1, and Chroma Catalyst x3.

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More

