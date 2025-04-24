How to respec skills in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33Like any other RPG, you will be able to respec skills in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 in case you think that you have made some bad investments or want to change the abilities of the playable characters in the game. The latest role-playing title from Sandfall Interactive offers a deep progression system where you can customize each of the playable characters to your liking.

Ad

This article will go over how to respec skills in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

How to respec skills in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

You can reset your stats and skill points from the Expedition Flags (Image via Kepler Interactive)

To respec skills in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, you will need to have a particular item called Recoat. This material allows you to not only reset your skill points but also your attribute points. Resetting either will consume one Recoat, and you cannot gain that back.

Ad

Trending

You can use this Recoat by interacting with any Expedition Flag or checkpoint. Here, select the Upgrade Attribute if you want to reset your Attributes or Skills if you want to reset your abilities. Use the Recoat option, which will consume one of the items to give you a complete clean sheet.

How to obtain Recoat in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Recoat in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 can be obtained via a plethora of methods. The most common is by defeating enemies. This is how you can earn Recoat so that you can Respec Skills in the game.

Ad

Shop

Gestral Traders can be found all over the continent, and some of them will offer Recoat. You can purchase the item from them if you are running low. This is the most common method to obtain Recoat.

Exploration

Recoat can also be obtained by exploring the world. The vast area of the continent has a lot of resources you can collect. Recoat can sometimes be found in various locations, although they are quite rare.

Ad

Defeating enemies

Defeating enemies and bosses can sometimes give you Recoat as a reward. You will get the first of this item by defeating the first big enemy of the game during the starting chapters of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Recoat offers no function other than allowing you to reset attributes or respec skills in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. You will eventually have enough in your inventory if you do not waste them every time you get them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.