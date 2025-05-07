Clair Obscur Expedition 33: How to access the secret room in the Manor

In Clair Obscur Expedition 33, there’s a secret room hidden inside the Manor that can be accessed early on if you know where to look. It’s not marked on your map, and unless you explore closely, you’ll likely miss it. The trick is knowing where to start and how to spot the clues early.

Here’s exactly how to find it and what you’ll get.

Note: Gameplay experiences may differ, and this is just one method to access the secret room in the Manor in Clair Obscur Expedition 33.

Clair Obscur Expedition 33: Locating the secret room in the Manor

Way to the secret room (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

Start from the Sirene's Dungeon entrance

To reach the Manor’s secret room, you need to enter through the door located in the Sirene's Dungeon area. After passing through the red room with winding stairs and paths, you’ll come to a hallway with one of Sirene’s elevators.

Once the elevator stops, don’t go forward. Look to the right before stepping off. You should see the door that leads into the Manor — this is the correct way in.

Break the bathroom mirror

Break in the mirror and head over (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

Inside the Manor, head toward the bathroom. Climb on top of the sink and press the Strike button (R1 on PlayStation, RB on Xbox, or F on keyboard). This will break the mirror. Behind it is a hidden path.

Drop down into the gap behind the mirror. At the bottom, you’ll find Shape of Health, an upgrade item that improves your healing tint when used at a camp.

Solve the wall puzzle in the Dining Room

Next, go to the Dining Hall. There’s a puzzle here involving four wall decorations. Flip all of them to unlock a hidden crawlspace.

Here’s where each decoration is:

The first decoration is on the east wall near the entrance from the Entry Hallway.

The second is at the far north end of the Dining Hall, behind the northeastern pillar.

The third is on the far west wall of the room.

The fourth is in the small alcove to the west. After flipping it, a shelf will slide open, revealing a crawl space.

Go through the crawl space to find the secret room.

Optional: Place the painting

Later in Act 3, if you pick up the family painting, you can return to the Manor and place it near the staircase at the main entrance.

