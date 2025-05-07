Clair Obscur Expedition 33 walkthrough: How to complete Sacred River

The Sacred River in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 is tied directly to Monoco’s relationship quest. You’ll only access this area if you’ve talked to Monoco at camp before hitting relationship level 6. If you miss that, you won’t be able to trigger anything here, so make sure to handle the dialogue early.

Ad

Here's a guide to navigating the Sacred River in the game.

Sacred River walkthrough in Clair Obscur Expedition 33

At the Sacred River (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Kepler Interactive)

How to reach the Sacred River

Ad

Trending

You’ll find the Sacred River entrance north of Monoco’s Station. Do note that to reach this area, you will need Esquie’s flying ability unlocked (starts in Act 3). The area is surrounded by blue glowing bells and mountain cliffs, sitting just west of The Carousel.

Right across from the entrance, there’s a merchant named Citrelo. He sells the Children of Lumiere music record — pick it up if you're collecting.

Ad

Read on — Clair Obscur Expedition 33 walkthrough: How to complete Sunless Cliffs

Gestral Merchant (optional fight)

Interact with the Gestral Merchant (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Kepler Interactive)

Take the right path after entering, and you’ll meet a Gestral Merchant. He won’t talk unless you beat him in a fight first. Once defeated, he opens up his stock with the following Pictos:

Ad

Energising Parry

Solidifying

Double Burn

Rewarding Mark

Stun Boost

Shield Affinity

Glass Canon

Empowering Attack

Revive Tint Energy

Burning Shots

Critical Stun

Energising Turn

Boss Fight: Golgra

Trigger the boss fight (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Kepler Interactive)

Head back to the pink glowing Gestral near the fork in the path. Interacting with it will trigger Golgra’s boss fight — but only if Monoco’s Level 6 relationship quest is active. Also, you’ll only be allowed to use Verso and Monoco during this fight.

Ad

Golgra hits fast with combo chains and strong kicks. You’ll need to parry well and stay alert. Early in the fight, use Verso’s Assault Zero to deal quick damage in between her attacks.

Duel with Golgra (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Kepler Interactive)

At half health, Golgra evolves and becomes more aggressive — her combos get faster and include big AoE ground slams. This is where Gradient Counter is useful. Time your counter right during her shake-the-earth move to deal heavy damage.

Ad

Use jump attacks and gradient combos when she’s mid-animation. This can chunk her health quickly and end the fight cleanly.

Rewards for beating Golgra:

Grandiose Chroma Catalyst x3

Recoat x1

13,070 battle loot

540,000 XP

Once Golgra is down, Noco is resurrected. After that, you can leave the area and return to camp.

Check out more articles on the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in civil engineering, his passion for gaming and technology began with his childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During his college years, he juggled late-night tech reviews with playing titles like FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant, even competing in tournaments for these games.



When he’s not diving into the gaming world, Rishi enjoys strumming his guitar, blending his love for music with his creative pursuits. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.