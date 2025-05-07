Clair Obscur Expedition 33 walkthrough: How to complete Sacred River

The Sacred River in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 is tied directly to Monoco’s relationship quest. You’ll only access this area if you’ve talked to Monoco at camp before hitting relationship level 6. If you miss that, you won’t be able to trigger anything here, so make sure to handle the dialogue early.
Here's a guide to navigating the Sacred River in the game.
Sacred River walkthrough in Clair Obscur Expedition 33
How to reach the Sacred River
You’ll find the Sacred River entrance north of Monoco’s Station. Do note that to reach this area, you will need Esquie’s flying ability unlocked (starts in Act 3). The area is surrounded by blue glowing bells and mountain cliffs, sitting just west of The Carousel.
Right across from the entrance, there’s a merchant named Citrelo. He sells the Children of Lumiere music record — pick it up if you're collecting.
Gestral Merchant (optional fight)
Take the right path after entering, and you’ll meet a Gestral Merchant. He won’t talk unless you beat him in a fight first. Once defeated, he opens up his stock with the following Pictos:
- Energising Parry
- Solidifying
- Double Burn
- Rewarding Mark
- Stun Boost
- Shield Affinity
- Glass Canon
- Empowering Attack
- Revive Tint Energy
- Burning Shots
- Critical Stun
- Energising Turn
Boss Fight: Golgra
Head back to the pink glowing Gestral near the fork in the path. Interacting with it will trigger Golgra’s boss fight — but only if Monoco’s Level 6 relationship quest is active. Also, you’ll only be allowed to use Verso and Monoco during this fight.
Golgra hits fast with combo chains and strong kicks. You’ll need to parry well and stay alert. Early in the fight, use Verso’s Assault Zero to deal quick damage in between her attacks.
At half health, Golgra evolves and becomes more aggressive — her combos get faster and include big AoE ground slams. This is where Gradient Counter is useful. Time your counter right during her shake-the-earth move to deal heavy damage.
Use jump attacks and gradient combos when she’s mid-animation. This can chunk her health quickly and end the fight cleanly.
Rewards for beating Golgra:
- Grandiose Chroma Catalyst x3
- Recoat x1
- 13,070 battle loot
- 540,000 XP
Once Golgra is down, Noco is resurrected. After that, you can leave the area and return to camp.
