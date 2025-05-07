Clair Obscur Expedition 33 walkthrough: How to complete Sunless Cliffs

Sunless Cliffs in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 is a short but important area where you’ll take on solo fights and collect rewards tied to each Expeditioner. It's located southeast of Sirene, and you’ll need Esquie’s flying ability (unlocked at the start of Act 3) to get there.

Here's a guide to navigate the Sunless Cliffs in the game.

Sunless Cliffs walkthrough in Clair Obscur Expedition 33

Sunless Cliffs' whereabouts (Image via Kepler Interactive /YouTube@Trophy Guides)

Getting to the Sunless Cliffs

Once Esquie can fly, open the map and head to the central area. Look just southeast of Sirene for a cliff with a cloud of colour nearby. Land there and keep walking until you reach the cliff edge. Then, take a right and enter the tunnel. Once out the other side, you’ll reach a flag near the Chroma Portal. That’s your main fast travel and entry point here.

Chroma Portal – Mime fights and Rewards

Take out the mimes (Image via Kepler Interactive /YouTube@Trophy Guides)

The Chroma Portal lets you send one character at a time to fight a powerful version of the Mime. You can only fight once per character, and once you beat the Mime with all five, it disappears.

Each win gives a haircut reward for the specific character you sent in. You cannot refight the Mime with the same character. Be ready to parry or dodge carefully, since the Mime can defeat you instantly, no matter how high your HP is.

Here’s what you get for each character:

Verso – Bald Haircut (Verso)

– Bald Haircut (Verso) Lune – Bald Haircut (Lune)

– Bald Haircut (Lune) Sciel – Bald Haircut (Sciel)

– Bald Haircut (Sciel) Maelle – Bald Haircut (Maelle)

– Bald Haircut (Maelle) Monoco – Bald Haircut (Monoco)

This is the only way to get each of their bald haircuts — by defeating the Mime with them specifically.

Fast Travel points in Sunless Cliffs

There’s one main Expedition Flag right next to the Chroma Portal. That’s your only rest point and fast travel spot in the area. The rest of the location is built around this one encounter zone.

