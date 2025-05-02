Clair Obscur Expedition 33 walkthrough: How to complete Flying Casino 

  • home icon
By Rishi Pallav
Modified May 02, 2025 13:09 GMT
A guide to complete Flying Casino in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)
The Flying Casino in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 is one of those unique, quirky detours you won’t want to miss. It’s not filled with fights or puzzles, but it still rewards you with cosmetics and collectibles. This stop is essential if you’re searching for outfits or looking to unlock the music record achievement. Plus, Monoco receives some attention here.

This walkthrough includes how to access the Flying Casino, what to do once you're there, and how to claim your rewards.

Flying Casino walkthrough in Clair Obscur Expedition 33

Heading toward the Flying Casino (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)
How to reach the Flying Casino

You’ll need to unlock Esquie’s flight ability during Act 3 of the main story. The game lets you know with an on-screen prompt once that feature is unlocked. From there, head to the floating isle northeast of Stone Wave Cliffs and head to the entrance portal of the Flying Casino.

Once you touch down, you’ll activate the Entrance Expedition Flag automatically. The path is straightforward from there.

Where to find the Reveries Dans Paris record

After landing, follow the narrow path toward the Casino. Before heading up the main stairs, take a turn around the right side of the building. Tucked along the side is the music record titled Reveries Dans Paris. Grab it before moving on.

This is one of 33 total records in the game. Collecting all of them will reward you with the Connoisseur achievement. So don’t skip this one.

How to get Monoco’s Lumiere outfit

Monoco&rsquo;s Lumiere outfit (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)
Once you’re done looting the record, head back to the stairs and approach the wooden entrance of the Casino. If you try to interact with the door using any character other than Monoco, you’ll get brushed off.

Switch to Monoco manually (L3 on controller, T on keyboard) and then knock again. This time, the Gestral on the other side will open up. Choose "Yes" when prompted during the conversation to progress. After the short dialogue, you’ll be rewarded with Monoco’s Lumiere outfit.

