How to defeat Ancient Sanctuary Mime in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

By Rishi Pallav
Modified Apr 24, 2025 07:32 GMT
A guide to defeat Ancient Sanctuary Mime in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
This guide will help you defeat Ancient Sanctuary Mime in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Kepler Interactive)

Ancient Sanctuary Mime in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is a mid-story enemy located in the Ancient Sanctuary area. This strangely silent adversary is far from harmless, relying on timing, invisible strikes, and brutal combos that can devastate your team if you don’t remain vigilant.

To make things easier, this guide will help you beat the Ancient Sanctuary Mime in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

How to beat Ancient Sanctuary Mime in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

The duel with Ancient Sanctuary Mime
The duel with Ancient Sanctuary Mime (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Kepler Interactive)

After hitting the second rest point (the Sanctuary Maze expedition flag), keep to the right path under the fallen tree branch. Take another right and crawl through the narrow gap in the rock. Follow the trail until it opens into a clearing with a ruined wooden hut. The Mime is waiting just behind it, near an old windmill.

Here are some key details you should be aware of before fighting Ancient Sanctuary Mime in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

  • The moment the battle begins, the Ancient Sanctuary Mime erects a protective invisible wall. She starts delivering rapid Hand-to-Hand combos – nothing flashy, but difficult to predict. The key is to parry, not dodge randomly. If you parry one hit too late, your expedition will take a full Invisible Hammer swing straight to the face.
  • The Invisible Hammer move (Strange Combo) can one-shot your party members if you’re careless. Keep your guard up.
  • Start with Gustave’s Marking Shot. It won’t break the shield instantly, but it chips in and helps track her awkward movements when the shield drops. More importantly, you want to build Gustave’s Overcharge meter. This means parrying cleanly, dodging efficiently, and landing consistent hits throughout phase one.
  • Once her Shield shatters, that’s your window to get serious. She’s no longer protected, and her health finally starts taking a proper beating. This is when Gustave’s Overcharge becomes your clutch play. At full charge (10/10), unleash it for a massive lightning burst that drops her HP.
  • You will lose someone to her Strange combo at least once. Don’t panic. Whether it’s Sciel or Lune you’re controlling, pop a Small Revive Tint. It brings a teammate back, and that’s more than enough to keep the rhythm going.
  • Speaking of rhythm, Lune’s Healing Light is your go-to choice. It’s a simple, clean heal that keeps your party up through her flurry swings. Rotate it often, especially if two members are dipping below 50%.
Take down the enemy
Take down the enemy (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Kepler Interactive)
  • Once her shield is down and you’re alternating between Overcharge bursts, Immolation, and other attacks, she starts falling apart fast. Her combos don’t slow down, though, so don’t drop your guard. Parry remains king – she will throw the Strange Combo right up until the last of her HP bar.
Rewards

Once you’ve put the Mime down for good, here’s what you’ll walk away with:

  • Baguette outfit
  • 290 Battle Loot
  • 1,013 XP

