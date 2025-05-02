How to obtain Shape of Life in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

A guide to get the Shape of Life in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
A guide to get the Shape of Life in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

Shape of Life is one of the game’s Tints in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and it’s easy to overlook if you don't pay attention during a specific Act 3 moment. However, once you’ve acquired it, it opens up a beneficial upgrade path that enables your party to remain in the fight longer.

Let’s break down where to find this item, what else you’ll receive from the fight, and why this Tint matters once it’s in your inventory.

Locating the Shape of Life in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Lampmaster fight location

Lampmaster in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)
Lampmaster in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

The Lampmaster appears in Stone Wave Cliffs, and there’s no missing him. Start from the Basalt Waves checkpoint. From there, take the path into the cave on the right. It might look like a regular cave at first, but here’s the catch — you need to follow a trail of lamps that light up one by one as you move forward. Each time one activates, it gives off a soft chiming sound. That sound is your clue that you’re on the right track.

Once you beat him, you’ll automatically get the Shape of Life, along with a few extra rewards:

  • 3 x Polished Chroma Catalyst
  • At Death’s Door (Picto)

What Shape of Life is used for?

Other Rewards along with the Tint (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)
Other Rewards along with the Tint (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

Shape of Life is used to upgrade your Revive Tint — that’s your party wide revive tool. To use it, head back to Camp and talk to The Curator. From there, select Upgrade Expedition Resources, and you’ll see the Revive Tint option available (as long as you have Shape of Life on hand).

After Act 3 begins, you don’t even need to return to Camp — you can use any Expedition Flag to upgrade on the go.

