Clair Obscur Expedition 33 update 1.2.2: Everything new added with the latest patch (April 29, 2025)

Clair Obscur Expedition 33 just received a new update. Sandfall Interactive's debut title is already the talk of the town, with many even believing that the game will become the Game of the Year in 2025. The latest patch — patch 1.2.2 — just rolled out a few hours ago and aims to fix bugs and glitches that players have been facing.

Mentioned below are all the things that have been fixed with update 1.2.2 in Clair Obscur Expedition 33.

Full patch notes for Clair Obscur Expedition 33 (Update 1.2.2)

Multiple bugs from Clair Obscur Expedition 33 are now fixed (Image via Kepler Interactive)

Here are the full notes for Clair Obscur Expedition 33's 1.2.2 update, as presented by the developers:

Bug Fixes

Fixed a soft lock caused by stunning the Grown Bourgeon right after it eats an Expedition Member.

Fixed an issue where upgraded Tints that were not restocked to full capacity could be lost after returning to the menu.

Replaced a placeholder texture with the correct visual asset.

Fixed rare soft lock issues on the World Map:

Player could get stuck near a cliff north of the Ancient Sanctuary.

Player could get stuck in a specific area in the Flying Waters level.

Fixed an issue where a Glaise could spawn in an idle state if Monoco defeated an enemy with Glaise’s Earthquakes skill.

Localization

French: corrected AP cost in tutorial.

German: Update to one loc string.

Chinese (Simplified & Traditional): fixed tutorial text and icon mix-ups.

For more news and updates regarding Clair Obscur Expedition 33, stay tuned.

