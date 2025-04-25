Clair Obscur Expedition 33: All missables and points of no return

While the game is pretty lenient on when you can acquire items, Clair Obscur Expedition 33 has a few missables and points of no return. If not acquired at the required time, they'll become inaccessible for the rest of the campaign. This can be a pain for players who want to collect all achievements or some early accessories.

Ad

This article guides you on all missables and points of no return in Clair Obscur Expedition 33.

Note: This article is a work in progress. We'll make the appropriate changes as we find more about missables and points of no return. Furthermore, he article contains minor spoilers for the prologue, Act 1, and major ones for the Final Boss of Clair Obscur Expedition 33.

A guide to all the missables and points of no return in Clair Obscur Expedition 33

Missable Items

Ad

Trending

As of this writing, when it comes to missables and points of no return, the prologue will have a good chunk of the former. Here are all of them:

A Recoat (Prologue)

Nicholas the painter (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

After you've passed through the Flower Market, you'll find a man standing beside a canvas near a horse statue on the left side. He'll be a painter called Nicholas. Interact with him and you'll be given a challenge to successfully dodge Sophie's attacks six times in a row. Complete the task, and you'll receive a Recoat, which is used to reallocate a character's Attributes and Skill Points.

Ad

A Chroma Catalyst (Prologue)

In the same region as Nicholas, there will be a trash can beside a set of stairs. If you've interacted with other trash cans in the Prologue, you'll notice this one has a different response. Interacting with it a few times will cause the "Trash-can Man" to start talking to you. He'll give you a Chroma Catalyst, an item used to improve weapons.

A Lumiere Music Record (Prologue)

Ad

Location of the mime (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

When you reach a statue at the center with four horses at its base, take a right there to see children performing on a stage. To its right, you'll find a Mime standing at the end of an alley. Defeat him in a combat encounter to receive a Lumiere Music Record. For all the missables and points of no return in the Prologue, this will be the third one of the former.

Ad

Crimson Uniform (Prologue)

Richard's location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

Just before the "Rejoicnez L'expedition" black-colored banner, you'll come across Richard, a man dressed in a red suit with a garland of flowers around his neck. Interact with him and he'll ask you for a favor: take a special uniform to his son Jules.

Ad

Jules will be at the Expedition Festival, opposite the three stalls with colored roofs, near the set of stairs. Similar to his father, he'll be dressed in red. Give the uniform to him. He'll then refuse to take it and instead offer it to you. Thus, you'll unlock the Crimson Uniform outfit here.

Three Gifts (Prologue)

The three colored stalls (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

When you enter the Expedition Festival, you'll find three stalls with different colored roofs. Each will give you an item in exchange for a Festival Token. You'll get one by default; for the other two, here's what you'll need to do:

Ad

Talk to a bald man named Antoine beside the blue colored stall. He'll give you one token for answering three questions. The answers for them will be "67 years ago," "Expedition Zero," and "Abilities you internalize by using a Pictos in battle enough times."

Antoine's location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

For the final token, duel Maelle on the docks. It will be similar to the first fight. You won't get the reward if you lose, but you can challenge her again. Win the fight to get the final token.

Ad

Here's what you'll get from the three stores:

Amandine (Red roof): Bun Haircut

Bun Haircut Colette (Blue roof): The Old Key (A key item you can use on a room in Old Lumiere to acquire a Journal entry)

The Old Key (A key item you can use on a room in Old Lumiere to acquire a Journal entry) Tom (Green roof): An unstable Pictos

In terms of missables and points of no return, this will be the last of the former you'll encounter in the prologue.

Lettre a Maelle Music Record (Act 1)

After getting the first Axon, interact with the campfire on the Camp and click the "check up with others" option to get the Record. When it comes to the missables and points of no return in the game, this is the last of the former as of this writing.

Ad

All currently known points of no return

Note: This section contains major spoilers for the Prologue and the Final Boss of Clair Obscur Expedition 33.

Prologue

Choosing to head to the harbor (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

In the Prologue, approaching the Harbor as Sophie will trigger a point of no return, transitioning to a saddening cutscene, which then transitions to the Expedition Fair. Any items before that will then become inaccessible. Approaching the Harbor will be a part of a selectable action, so you can simply click the "No" option if you have anything you missed out on.

Ad

In terms of missables and points of no return in Clair Obscur Expedition 33, this was the first you'll encounter in the latter.

The Final Boss

Considering the campaign would end after the final boss, it makes sense that fighting him in Lumiere would mark the final point of no return.

The final boss (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

Thankfully, the game has a New Game+ Mode if you want to keep playing after completing the campaign.

Ad

That was all the missables and points of no return in the titular RPG.

Check out our other articles on Clair Obscur Expedition 33:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Meet Soni Meet Soni is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering the sphere of single-player games, with a focus on linear games. Currently in the second year of his BA degree, he has always been passionate about film, music, anime, and sketching, and added gaming to that list after being spellbound by the first Metal Gear Solid game.



When it comes to industry influences, he looks up to streamer MoistCrit1kal for his engagement with the goings-on in gaming as a whole while playing and reviewing games. And while he prefers single-player games, he keeps tabs on Valorant tournaments and the ALGS, follows teams such as 100 Thieves, Paper Rex, and Sentinels, and is always up for some Overwatch or Fortnite with his friends. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.