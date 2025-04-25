Clair Obscur Expedition 33: All missables and points of no return

While the game is pretty lenient on when you can acquire items, Clair Obscur Expedition 33 has a few missables and points of no return. If not acquired at the required time, they'll become inaccessible for the rest of the campaign. This can be a pain for players who want to collect all achievements or some early accessories.
This article guides you on all missables and points of no return in Clair Obscur Expedition 33.
Note: This article is a work in progress. We'll make the appropriate changes as we find more about missables and points of no return. Furthermore, he article contains minor spoilers for the prologue, Act 1, and major ones for the Final Boss of Clair Obscur Expedition 33.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
A guide to all the missables and points of no return in Clair Obscur Expedition 33
Missable Items
As of this writing, when it comes to missables and points of no return, the prologue will have a good chunk of the former. Here are all of them:
A Recoat (Prologue)
After you've passed through the Flower Market, you'll find a man standing beside a canvas near a horse statue on the left side. He'll be a painter called Nicholas. Interact with him and you'll be given a challenge to successfully dodge Sophie's attacks six times in a row. Complete the task, and you'll receive a Recoat, which is used to reallocate a character's Attributes and Skill Points.
A Chroma Catalyst (Prologue)
In the same region as Nicholas, there will be a trash can beside a set of stairs. If you've interacted with other trash cans in the Prologue, you'll notice this one has a different response. Interacting with it a few times will cause the "Trash-can Man" to start talking to you. He'll give you a Chroma Catalyst, an item used to improve weapons.
A Lumiere Music Record (Prologue)
When you reach a statue at the center with four horses at its base, take a right there to see children performing on a stage. To its right, you'll find a Mime standing at the end of an alley. Defeat him in a combat encounter to receive a Lumiere Music Record. For all the missables and points of no return in the Prologue, this will be the third one of the former.
Crimson Uniform (Prologue)
Just before the "Rejoicnez L'expedition" black-colored banner, you'll come across Richard, a man dressed in a red suit with a garland of flowers around his neck. Interact with him and he'll ask you for a favor: take a special uniform to his son Jules.
Jules will be at the Expedition Festival, opposite the three stalls with colored roofs, near the set of stairs. Similar to his father, he'll be dressed in red. Give the uniform to him. He'll then refuse to take it and instead offer it to you. Thus, you'll unlock the Crimson Uniform outfit here.
Three Gifts (Prologue)
When you enter the Expedition Festival, you'll find three stalls with different colored roofs. Each will give you an item in exchange for a Festival Token. You'll get one by default; for the other two, here's what you'll need to do:
Talk to a bald man named Antoine beside the blue colored stall. He'll give you one token for answering three questions. The answers for them will be "67 years ago," "Expedition Zero," and "Abilities you internalize by using a Pictos in battle enough times."
For the final token, duel Maelle on the docks. It will be similar to the first fight. You won't get the reward if you lose, but you can challenge her again. Win the fight to get the final token.
Here's what you'll get from the three stores:
- Amandine (Red roof): Bun Haircut
- Colette (Blue roof): The Old Key (A key item you can use on a room in Old Lumiere to acquire a Journal entry)
- Tom (Green roof): An unstable Pictos
In terms of missables and points of no return, this will be the last of the former you'll encounter in the prologue.
Lettre a Maelle Music Record (Act 1)
After getting the first Axon, interact with the campfire on the Camp and click the "check up with others" option to get the Record. When it comes to the missables and points of no return in the game, this is the last of the former as of this writing.
All currently known points of no return
Note: This section contains major spoilers for the Prologue and the Final Boss of Clair Obscur Expedition 33.
Prologue
In the Prologue, approaching the Harbor as Sophie will trigger a point of no return, transitioning to a saddening cutscene, which then transitions to the Expedition Fair. Any items before that will then become inaccessible. Approaching the Harbor will be a part of a selectable action, so you can simply click the "No" option if you have anything you missed out on.
In terms of missables and points of no return in Clair Obscur Expedition 33, this was the first you'll encounter in the latter.
The Final Boss
Considering the campaign would end after the final boss, it makes sense that fighting him in Lumiere would mark the final point of no return.
Thankfully, the game has a New Game+ Mode if you want to keep playing after completing the campaign.
That was all the missables and points of no return in the titular RPG.
Check out our other articles on Clair Obscur Expedition 33:
- Is Clair Obscur Expedition 33 coming to Nintendo Switch and Switch 2?
- Is there Romance in Clair Obscur Expedition 33?
- How to parry, dodge, and jump in Clair Obscur Expedition 33
- How to fast travel in Clair Obscur Expedition 33
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.