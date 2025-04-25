Clair Obscur Expedition 33: Collector's Edition content, pricing, and is it worth getting?

Clair Obscur Expedition 33 is now out and is already receiving a lot of praise. Apart from the Standard and Deluxe Editions, the game comes with a rewarding Collector's Edition, which you can grab if you are a hardcore RPG fan or a collector. Moreover, this edition also comes with many in-game cosmetic upgrades, a physical edition disk, and much more.

Here is everything you need to know about the Collector's Edition of Clair Obscur Expedition 33.

Clair Obscur Expedition 33: Content and pricing explored

While the Standard Edition of Clair Obscur is priced at $44.99 and the Deluxe Edition at $53.99, the Collector's Edition will cost you $149.99. To make it clear, this edition can not be grabbed from the game's Steam page, PlayStation Store, or Xbox Game Store. For players in the United States, this edition can only be bought from GameStop. Those in Europe can get it from Laced Records.

Collector's Edition of Clair Obscur is priced at $149.99 (Image via Kepler Interactive)

The contents of the Collector's Edition are mentioned below:

Base game

The Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Game on disc

A 20.3cm hand-painted, resin Monolith Music Box Statuette

The Expeditioner's Journal - a 48-page hardcover artbook

A Steelbook® featuring Gustave, Maelle, and the Paintress

The “Flowers” Collection - Six outfits and hairstyles inspired by the Flowers of Lumière, along with six additional “Gommage” outfit variations. One for each playable character.

“Clair” - A custom outfit for Maelle

“Obscur” - A custom outfit for Gustave

Clair Obscur Expedition 33: Is the Collector's Edition worth buying?

The Collector's Edition is priced at a whopping $149.99. Spending this much money is only justified for those who either like collecting physical copies and official gaming merch or are die-hard RPG fans who love Clair Obscur's concept and story. Given this edition includes a lot of rewards and enticing items at this price point, it sure feels like a good deal.

If you just want extra rewards and don't care much about getting a physical copy, the Deluxe Edition of Clair Obscur Expedition 33 is a better choice.

For more gaming news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

