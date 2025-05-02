How to beat Scavenger boss fight in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

The Scavenger boss fight in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 pits you against one of the many optional bosses in the RPG title. While fighting such foes isn't mandatory for progressing in the game, defeating them usually earns you good rewards. For example, you get a Music Record from the Scavenger boss fight, which is important for those who want the Connoisseur achievement.

This article guides you on how to beat the Scavenger boss fight in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

A guide on the Scavenger boss fight in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Locating the Scavenger (Image via Kepler Interactive || YouTube/Farfetched Quest Video Dump)

How to find the boss

You'll need to start at the Resinveil Groves Expedition Flag inside the Fallen Leaves region. Go straight from there and interact with the entity known as Young Boy. Then, go backwards, but instead of heading straight (towards the Flag), take the left path. You'll find two golden ropes that will help you descend to the bottom.

Move straight ahead until you come across an upside-down hanging statue of an orange-ish lady. Interact with her and backtrack to Young Boy. Talk to him and then move through the door ahead. You should notice a wall with climbable handholds. Use it to head upwards and take the right path when you see a split in the road. Utilize the golden rope to ascend upwards. The Scavenger boss fight in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 will be at the end of the current path.

Scavenger boss fight in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Fighting Scavenger (Image via Kepler Interactive || YouTube/Farfetched Quest Video Dump)

Weakness: Light

Light Resistances: Fire, Ice, Lightning, Earth, and Dark (absorbs it).

Here are all the attacks this boss can do:

"Scavenger casts Dark Magic on the Expedition."- The boss will attack a total of eight times across different party members. You can parry the blows when the dark aura concentrates around the character and you see a strong purple hue around them.

The boss will attack a total of eight times across different party members. You can parry the blows when the dark aura concentrates around the character and you see a strong purple hue around them. "Scavenger attacks."- The boss will attack a single character four times with its hands.

Take advantage of Verso's Perfection mechanic and use any Light-elemental-affinity attacks in your arsenal to exploit the boss's weakness. After you take down a third of its health, it'll get angrier, marking a phase shift. It will summon five masks and hide behind the fog. Note that this isn't simply a transition but also an attack, so parry/dodge after the second time you see a purple-ish aura concentrate towards the boss's arms.

The masks take their separate turns in the Scavenger boss fight in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and will only do one attack:

"The masks fires at the expedition."- All the masks will fire white laser beams at one character. The attack will come out fast, so dodge/parry immediately when you see a white aura form around the masks.

You can destroy the masks by using your aim mechanic, but they'll shift around constantly, so aim properly in order not to waste any bullets. After you hit enough of them, the boss will come out of hiding. There is a possibility that it can start attacking when inside the fog (emerging out of it in the process), but the attacks will remain the same, so look for their corresponding signs.

After you bring Scavenger's health to one-third of the bar, it will hide behind the fog again. The strategy to bring it out remains the same. Once there is only a sliver of its health remaining, the boss will go through another rage animation. However, you'll probably kill Scavenger before it has a chance to do anything.

Talk to Young Boy after defeating the boss, and you'll be rewarded with the "Until a Next Life" Music Record.

Now you know how to tackle the Scavenger boss fight in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

