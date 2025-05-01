How to find the Music Records in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 for the Connoisseur achievement

Finding all the Music Records in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 is important to acquire the Connoisseur achievement. It is a trophy needed especially for those who want to 100% the game. Some vinyls are scattered throughout the three different acts of the campaign, while others are locked behind developing your relationship with party members.

This article guides you on finding all the Music Records in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 for the Connoisseur achievement.

Note: This article spoils the locations throughout all acts of the game and party members you slowly unlock as you progress through the campaign. The Records have been divided into which acts you can acquire them in; however, expect all tables to spoil major game mechanics.

Locating all the Music Records in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 for the Connoisseur achievement

Act 1

Lights of the Past Record (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

Here are all the records you can find in the first act:

Record’s Name Location Lumiere (First chance to acquire) Beat the mime during the Prologue chapter set in Lumiere. Goblu After defeating the Goblu boss in Flying Waters region, leave the region to enter the world map, aka the Continent. Turn left to find a merchant named Blabary, who can sell you the Record. Aline’s Glasshouse After defeating the Glaise boss, you’ll reach the Lost Woods region. Take the stairs near the entrance and the Record will be at its top. Un 33 Decembre au Lumiere When Esquie joins your party, there will be some blue stones southwards of its lair. Smash them and they’ll unlock a portal to Twilight Quarry. Enter it and in the first introductory scene, head towards the center and press the on-screen prompt (X for PlayStation). You’ll acquire the Record along with a Color of Lumina. Lights of the Past When you have Esquie, smash the blue rocks to the southeast of Flying Waters. It will reveal a portal to Flying Gestral City. Enter it and interact with the purple glowing object in the center to acquire the Record.

Act 2

Honeymoon in Lumiere Record (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

Here are all the Music Records in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 you can get to make progress in the Connoisseur achievement:

Record Name Location Gustave After the start of Act 2, use Esquie to swim back to Stone Wave Cliffs. The Record will be in the region where you fight the Lampmaster boss. Our Painted Family In the Continent’s map, use Esquie to swim to the northeastern part of the donut-esque region after Ancient Gestral City. There will be a portal to The Meadows here, enter it and collect the glowing item on the right side of the screen, which will be the Record. Honeymoon in Lumiere Use Esquie to swim to an island to the west of the Lost Woods and northwest of Gestral Beach. You’ll find a structure called the White Tree, which will host the Record along with a Journal Entry. Reverence When you’re done with Forgotten Battlefield, look for a shore where you can swim from between all the giant swords in the southwestern region. From there, head to the brownish region on the map just ahead and to the west of it. It will hold a portal to a region called Blades’ Graveyard. The Record will be there. Lost Voice Head southeast of Moncoco's Station on the map to find Strabami, a merchant. It will hold the Record for sale. Renoir Start from the Manor Gardens Expedition flag. When the Manor is in front, look for an opening on the wall at your right. Use it to enter the area and keep heading right until you find a slanted door stuck within the greenish, slimy perimeter. It will lead you to the Manor’s bathroom, where the Record will be on the sink. Alicia When Esquie gains the ability to break coral reefs. Travel to the brown land on the map to the east of the Painting Workshop, across the river. As you explore the map and rest at the Resinveil Grove Expedition Flag. From there, move forward into the opening and take a right to find a golden rope descending downwards. There will be another one where you drop from. Use it and move forward until you reach a cave with an upside-down statue. There will be a door on the right that will lead you to the manor. Take it. The Record will be on the desk. Verso On the Visages’ Island, start at the Anger Vale Expedition Flag and hop down onto the path with a big face at its end. There should be an opening to a cave on its right. Head inside it and keep going straight until you find a slanted door, which will, again, take you to The Manor. The Record will be beside the piano. Lettre a Maelle Reach Relationship Level 4 with Maelle and select the Check Up on Others option after defeating the first Axon. You’ll receive the Record after the cutscene. Note that this Record can be missed forever, so make sure to do the required processes in the mentioned time frame. L'Amour d'une Mere Start at the Tainted Battlefield Expedition Flag when inside the Monolith. Keep moving forward until you reach the black obsidian-esque wall, and take the left opening there. Take another left. The path should take you to a door of The Manor with the Record inside the room. Le Grand Cafe de Lumiere Start at the entrance of The Carousel region, look for a narrow cave on the left. The Record will be inside it. Alicia’s Birthday Party Located inside the Boat Graveyard region, which is to the east of Forgotten Battlefield (on the same mainland) Robe de Jour Buy from a merchant named Rederi. It will be on an island to the south of Sirene.

Act 3

Lune Record (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

Here are all the records you can acquire in the final act of Clair Obscur Expedition 33:

Record Name Location Reveries dans Paris Located at the back of the casino in the Flying Casino — a region northeast of the Gestral Village. Sciel Get Relationship Level 6 with Sciel Aline The island below the Flying Serpent (only engage it if you’re ready for a boss fight). There will be a portal at its end, which will teleport you to the White Sands. The Record will be at the end of the road. Nocturne Pour Lumiere Start at the Sinister Cave region’s entrance. Move forward, take the right path, and keep following it until you find two grapple points. One to get you higher, and the other just behind you to cross the gap. Keep moving forward and take the path on the left. You’ll ultimately see a hole on the floor you can fit into to do downwards. The Record will be at your feet there. Lune Defeat the Chromatic Glissando boss at the Siren’s Dress region and collect the Expedition 46 Journal Entry. You’ll get the Record after you leave the area. Monoco Reach Relationship Level 6 with Monoco. Children of Lumiere During Monoco’s personal quest, head eastwards from the Sacred River and you’ll find a merchant named Citrelo. It’ll have the Record on sale. Clea! Don’t Pull Your Sister’s Hair! From the starting Expedition Flag (Expedition 51) at the Frozen Hearts region, take the narrow path on the left after using the railway track as a bridge. From there, take a left turn to enter a cave. Use the golden thread to ascend. Follow the path on the extreme right, where you’ll need to grapple to cross the chasm. Use the golden thread to descend. Move forward and you’ll locate a door to The Manor. The Record will be inside. Linen and Cotton In the overworld map, there will be a region called the Isle of the Eyes northwest of Visages’ Island. A merchant named Rucbiju will be near its entrance with the Record on sale. Forlon In the overworld map, fly to the east of The Meadows, across the first land you come across. There will be a door located in the southeastern region of the second land you’ll come across. Clea Complete all 11 trials in the Endless Tower. Endless Light When at the starting Expedition Flag of the Renoir’s Drafts region, use the ramp to go downwards, then take the extreme left turn and follow ahead until you reach a grappling point in the middle of five huge masks. Use it and move forward. The Record will be on your right. Nocturne pour un masque de tristesse When you’re at the Dining Room area inside the manor, there will be four deer-head-shaped crests on the wall. Press them and they’ll do a 180-degree turn. After all have been interacted with, an opening will be unlocked in the room, enter it, and the Record will be hidden in one of the wooden crates there. Until a Next Life Start at the Resinveil Grove Expedition Flag in Fallen Leaves. From there, move forward and talk to the Young Boy. Head backwards but take the left path instead of going towards the Expedition Flag. Use the two golden threads to descend downwards. Keep moving forward until you reach the upside-down orange lady. Backtrack up to Young Boy. Now move through the door ahead of him and use the climbable wall on the right. Take the left path from there and then select the right road when there is a fork on the path. Use the golden thread to ascend upwards. At the end of this path. You’ll get into a boss fight with Scavenger. Defeat it and backtrack to Young Boy. Talk to him once again, and you’ll get the Record. Lumiere (Second chance to acquire) In the Opera House Expedition Flag in Lumiere, look to the right side of the room where the ghost is playing a piano. The Record will be near a closed door. Our Drafts Collide After completing the game, check the gramophone at the camp, the Record will automatically be there.

There are a total of 33 Records you can acquire. While majority of them will be available for the remainder of the game if you missed them at first, there are two exceptions — Lumiere, where you only have two chances to get it and Lettre a Maelle, which can be missed if you don't develop your relationship with her and "check up on others" after defeating an Axon.

