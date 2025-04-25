Is Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 available on GeForce Now?

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 was released on April 24, 2025, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. Given its recent launch, players may wonder whether the game is available on cloud gaming. According to an official blog by the GeForce Now community, Kepler Interactive's new turn-based RPG is coming to the streaming service in April 2025.

Ad

With that said, this article further delves into Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 hitting GeForce Now.

Can you play Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 on GeForce Now?

Yes, you'll be able to play Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 on GeForce Now. However, not the exact time after the game's release, as it is yet to be onboarded on the official GeForce website. Nvidia officially announced in its April 2025 games list that Clair Obscur will be available post-launch on April 24, 2025.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

A recent blog post from the GeForce Now community shared that several new titles, including Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, can be streamed from the service. Although the exact time of launch has yet to be revealed by official sources, new titles like The Elder Scrolls: Oblivion Remastered have already joined the lineup a few days after the global launch, which suggests that Clair Obscur could be added shortly.

GeForce Now offers a huge advantage to stream games from anywhere in the world, helping gamers who don't have access to powerful gaming hardware. Note that the service only allows you to stream a title from the cloud, which might not deliver the best experience as it requires a decent internet connection.

Ad

Also read — All answers to Antoine quiz in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

How to play games through GeForce Now

Here's how you can play your preferred title in GeForce Now:

Clair Obscur on GeForce Now (Image via Kepler Interactive)

Purchase a copy of the game you want to stream on your device.

Download and install the GeForce Now application from your browser.

Select a membership package.

Open the GeForce Now application, head to the library to start playing the game.

Ad

Once available, Nvidia's cloud streaming service will allow you to play Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 immediately, skipping the need to download it.

Also read — Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Deluxe Edition bonus rewards explored

Check out our other articles on the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Rathi Siddharth is a Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer, primarily covering multiplayer first-person shooter games such as Overwatch, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He has quickly racked up views, achieving more than 185,000 reads over three months.



He harbored a lifelong passion for gaming sparked by Test Drive 6 at the tender age of seven. Later, a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, coupled with his media management and video editing internship at Zee Media, paved the way for his professional gaming exploits.



Siddharth is committed to accuracy above all else. He digs deep to find reliable sources for his content and goes the extra mile to verify facts. He ensures a balanced and unbiased perspective delivered in a neutral tone is imperative.



Siddharth enjoys racing and simulation games, platformers, first-person shooters, fighting titles, and narrative-driven experiences. If he were to recommend a title to a video game skeptic, he would suggest the Tekken series.



Siddharth’s favorite esports organization is TSM and he holds special admiration for Apex Legends pro ImperialHal. He is also inspired by popular content creator Shroud, whose streams he watches regularly.



When not writing, Siddharth likes to hit the gym. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.