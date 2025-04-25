Is Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 available on GeForce Now?

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 was released on April 24, 2025, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. Given its recent launch, players may wonder whether the game is available on cloud gaming. According to an official blog by the GeForce Now community, Kepler Interactive's new turn-based RPG is coming to the streaming service in April 2025.
With that said, this article further delves into Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 hitting GeForce Now.
Can you play Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 on GeForce Now?
Yes, you'll be able to play Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 on GeForce Now. However, not the exact time after the game's release, as it is yet to be onboarded on the official GeForce website. Nvidia officially announced in its April 2025 games list that Clair Obscur will be available post-launch on April 24, 2025.
A recent blog post from the GeForce Now community shared that several new titles, including Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, can be streamed from the service. Although the exact time of launch has yet to be revealed by official sources, new titles like The Elder Scrolls: Oblivion Remastered have already joined the lineup a few days after the global launch, which suggests that Clair Obscur could be added shortly.
GeForce Now offers a huge advantage to stream games from anywhere in the world, helping gamers who don't have access to powerful gaming hardware. Note that the service only allows you to stream a title from the cloud, which might not deliver the best experience as it requires a decent internet connection.
How to play games through GeForce Now
Here's how you can play your preferred title in GeForce Now:
- Purchase a copy of the game you want to stream on your device.
- Download and install the GeForce Now application from your browser.
- Select a membership package.
- Open the GeForce Now application, head to the library to start playing the game.
Once available, Nvidia's cloud streaming service will allow you to play Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 immediately, skipping the need to download it.
