Clair Obscur Expedition 33 walkthrough: How to complete Crimson Forest

Crimson Forest in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 is a challenging overworld zone that can only be accessed after unlocking Esquie’s flying skill in Act 3. It is located in the southwest part of the world map, on floating rocks covered in red leaves, right next to the Endless Tower.

The main goal is to trigger three Blade statues to unlock the boss fight. It sounds simple, but this zone alters colours, spawns challenging enemies, and features tight platforming. Here's how to navigate the Crimson Forest in Clair Obscur Expedition 33.

Crimson Forest walkthrough in Clair Obscur Expedition 33

Reaching the Crimson Forest entrance in Clair Obscur Expedition 33

Jumping platforms (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Kepler Interactive)

After gliding your way onto the island in Clair Obscur Expedition 33, you’ll find a short series of jumps that lead to a basic rope climb. Just past that is your first Expedition Flag. From here, veer right and head down the lowered path.

You can crawl under a rock nearby to collect some Chroma. Backtrack and take the rope down. Head right and you’ll find a Colour of Lumina tucked behind.

Climbing the broken pillars and the first Blade statue

Turn back and jump across the three ruined stone columns in the center. Be careful — the last one is snapped off, and the leap needs to be timed tightly. Once you’re up, use the next rope to climb even higher. At the top, spin around to the broken planks and jump toward a ledge hiding another Colour of Lumina.

Activate the statue to spawn enemies (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Kepler Interactive)

Now look for a sloped path to the left of the rope — this leads you to the First Blade statue. Activating it spawns a few enemies.

Second Blade statue and cave detour

Once the enemies are down, continue forward through the ruined section. Eventually, you’ll spot more floating planks — follow them to the next ledge and drop down to the ground below. This area holds the second Blade statue, which also has a Chroma Catalyst next to it.

There’s a cave entrance not far from this spot. Step inside, clear out the enemies, and use the crawl space in the back to exit. You’ll land near the original rope shortcut again.

Finding the third Blade statue

Climb down both ropes until you hit a new fork in the path. Take the lower route and use the hanging platforms to cross to the next landing. At the end of this section, you’ll unlock the second Crimson Forest flag.

From the flag, take the right-hand path. A final wave of enemies blocks the way ahead — defeat them, and you’ll reach the third Blade statue. Trigger it, and the environment resets again, but now all three statues are active. You’re good at taking on the boss.

How to access the Crimson Forest boss

Return to the second Expedition Flag and look for the trio of knight-like statues near a glowing red cage. This is the seal holding the boss fight. Interact with the pool in front of it to begin.

Boss fight: Chromatic Gold Chevaliere

Duel with the boss in Crimson Forest (Image via Kepler Interactive // YouTuber@Kirkmagne)

The Chromatic Gold Chevaliere is the last boss in the Crimson Forest, and it’s a trio fight. All three are weak to Light, making Verso the best pick here. His Phantom Stars skill hits all enemies and works great in this fight. To manage this, pair him with Monoco and use Potier Energy to consistently feed him AP. Keeping Verso charged is the winning condition.

Defensively, the biggest threat is the Fire combo. The center knight will walk forward and swing six times — the first four are horizontal slashes, followed by two vertical ones. There’s a brief delay between the two types, so wait for the vertical motion before you parry. It’s a predictable pattern, but it’s safer to dodge it once first for timing. Stay sharp, parry often, and let Phantom Stars do the rest.

Reward: Chevalam weapon

Once the boss goes down, you’ll earn Chevalam, a powerful weapon for Verso. It’s unique because it starts every battle at maximum rank; however, while it's equipped, Verso cannot receive healing or shields.

This turns him into a glass cannon — big damage, no safety net. Only use it if you’re confident in dodging and blocking perfectly.

Crimson Forest checkpoints in Clair Obscur Expedition 33

There are two Expedition Flags in Crimson Forest. The first, Crimson Perch, sits near the area’s entrance. The second, The Three Blades, is just ahead of the glowing sword statues near the boss fight.

