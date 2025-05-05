Clair Obscur Expedition 33: Yellow Harvest area guide

The Yellow Harvest area in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 is an optional zone that doesn’t force itself upon you but is worth a detour if you're interested in powerful gear and exclusive rewards. You’ll find it located northwest of the Hidden Gestral Arena. However, you must clear Esquie’s Nest and unlock Esquie as a party member, as its terrain-breaking skill is essential for getting inside.

Here's a guide to the Yellow Harvest area collectibles in Clair Obscur Expedition 33.

Exploring the Yellow Harvest area in Clair Obscur Expedition 33

Esquie in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Kepler Interactive)

Weapons in Yellow Harvest and how to get them

You're not just wandering into Yellow Harvest for sightseeing. Enemies here actually drop specific weapons for certain characters, and here’s who drops what:

Kralim (for Lune): Locked behind a fight with the Chromatic Orphelin, also in Yellow Spire Wrecks.

Locked behind a fight with the Chromatic Orphelin, also in Yellow Spire Wrecks. Gaulteram (for Gustave): Dropped by Gaults. Hunt them down and loot their bodies.

Dropped by Gaults. Hunt them down and loot their bodies. Potierim (for Lune): Comes from Jars in Harvester’s Hollow.

Comes from Jars in Harvester’s Hollow. Plenum (for Maelle): Found after defeating Gaise in the Yellow Spire Wrecks section.

Journal locations in Yellow Harvest

If you’re collecting Expedition entries, there are three journals scattered around:

Journal – Expedition 38: Sitting just to the right of the Expeditionary Flag in Harvester’s Hollow.

Sitting just to the right of the Expeditionary Flag in Harvester’s Hollow. Journal – Expedition 44: Near where you fight the Mime.

Near where you fight the Mime. Journal – Expedition 59: Inside a cave on the left of the Yellow Spire Wrecks Expeditionary Flag. It’s a little tucked away but not hard to find if you explore the area methodically.

Pictos in Yellow Harvest area

These collectibles provide significant stat boosts; you can obtain them by looting enemies or shopping. Here's the list:

1) Auto Death

Location: Sold by Pinabby for 5,320 Chroma

Sold by Pinabby for 5,320 Chroma Stats: Crit Rate +26%

Crit Rate +26% Effect: The equipped character dies at the start of every battle.

2) Death Bomb

Location: Found in Harvester’s Hollow Expeditionary Flag

Found in Harvester’s Hollow Expeditionary Flag Stats: Speed +43, Crit Rate +10%

Speed +43, Crit Rate +10% Effect: Damages all enemies when the equipped character dies.

3) Energizing Attack I

Location: Dropped by Gaise in Yellow Spire Wrecks

Dropped by in Stats: Speed +62, Crit Rate +5%

Speed +62, Crit Rate +5% Effect: Grants +1 AP after a base attack — excellent for chaining abilities.

4) Teamwork

Location: Sold by Pinabby for 9,120 Chroma

Sold by Pinabby for 9,120 Chroma Stats: Health +216, Defense +71

Health +216, Defense +71 Effect: Boosts your damage by 10% if any allies are still alive.

Cosmetic Rewards: Haircuts in Yellow Harvest area

Only two new looks to unlock here, but they’re tied to very specific sources:

Wavy Haircut (for Lune): Buy it from Pinabby for 1,000 Chroma.

Buy it from Pinabby for 1,000 Chroma. Braid Haircut (for Maelle): Earned by defeating the Mime inside Harvester’s Hollow.

